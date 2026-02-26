ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit, Former BJP MP's 'Insult' To Muslim Women During Blanket Distribution Sparks Political Storm

former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria at a blanket distribution drive in Kareda Buzurg village of Tonk district ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer on Saturday, a controversy involving former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has triggered political outrage in Rajasthan. A video that went viral on social media shows Jaunapuria asking the names of the women and taking back blankets from Muslim women during a blanket distribution drive in Kareda Buzurg village of Tonk district. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has since escalated into a major political flashpoint. Congress and opposition leaders and several social organisations condemned the act, calling it discriminatory and divisive. On Monday, in a domonstration of unity among Hindus and Muslims, residents of Kareda Buzurg staged a protest, raising slogans against Jaunapuria and burning his effigy in the village centre. One village resident, from whom a blanket was taken back, told ANI that the former MP 'insulted' them to return the blankets, claiming that they 'don't vote for Modi.' She added that the organisers instructed Muslim women to sit separately from Hindu women during the blanket distribution drive conducted by the former MP.