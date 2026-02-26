Ahead Of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit, Former BJP MP's 'Insult' To Muslim Women During Blanket Distribution Sparks Political Storm
Hindu residents of Kareda Buzurg village staged a protest, raising slogans against BJP leader Jaunapuria and burning his effigy in the village centre.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Ajmer: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer on Saturday, a controversy involving former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has triggered political outrage in Rajasthan. A video that went viral on social media shows Jaunapuria asking the names of the women and taking back blankets from Muslim women during a blanket distribution drive in Kareda Buzurg village of Tonk district.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has since escalated into a major political flashpoint. Congress and opposition leaders and several social organisations condemned the act, calling it discriminatory and divisive. On Monday, in a domonstration of unity among Hindus and Muslims, residents of Kareda Buzurg staged a protest, raising slogans against Jaunapuria and burning his effigy in the village centre.
जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की राजनीति एवं RSS की विचारधारा नफ़रत, ध्रुवीकरण और बांटने की हो, तो ज़मीनी स्तर पर BJP नेताओं का ऐसा घटिया बर्ताव सामने आना आश्चर्य की बात नहीं है।— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) February 23, 2026
गरीब की कोई जात-बिरादरी नहीं होती, लेकिन नफ़रत की राजनीति को हमेशा एक दुश्मन चाहिए होता है। इसीब… pic.twitter.com/WN3TjI8WSE
One village resident, from whom a blanket was taken back, told ANI that the former MP 'insulted' them to return the blankets, claiming that they 'don't vote for Modi.' She added that the organisers instructed Muslim women to sit separately from Hindu women during the blanket distribution drive conducted by the former MP.
Congress MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot termed that the incident exposed the BJP and RSS' preference for hostility over the compassion. In a post on X, pilot wrote that it is both shameful and tragic to insult a vulnerable woman by denying her basic aid. "Such discrimination based on faith or caste is a moral failure and a direct violation of our constitutional principles. As a two-term former MP, Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria was expected to show leadership and humanity, making this incident particularly disappointing," he said.
BJP और RSS की मानवीय दृष्टिकोण और संवेदनाओं की व्याख्या में करुणा की बजाय नफरत झलकती है। एक गरीब, ज़रूरतमंद महिला को कंबल देने से वंचित करना और उसका अपमान करना बेहद निंदनीय और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। धर्म और जाति के आधार पर भेदभाव करना न केवल नैतिक रूप से गलत है, बल्कि संवैधानिक… pic.twitter.com/UyerEGK3gz— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 23, 2026
State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully criticised the former MP, questioning the BJP's silence on the matter. In a post on X, Dotasara alleged that the politics of hatred and polarisation promoted by Prime Minister Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was reflected in the conduct of BJP leaders on the ground. He said the poor have no caste or religion and accused the BJP of repeatedly attempting to disturb Rajasthan’s social harmony.
Jaunapuria, a two-time MP from Tonk–Sawai Madhopur. He defended his actions stating that they (muslim women) were "anti-Modi" and made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister. Claiming that there is no discrimination in food distribution or educational assistance run by his group, Jaunapuria tolde reporters that his decision during the blanket drive was justified.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on February 28 to inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 23,500 crore across the state.
