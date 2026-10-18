ETV Bharat / state

Former BJP MP Braj Mohan Ram Takes Oath As Odisha Governor

Braj Mohan Ram was sworn in as the Governor of Odisha during a ceremony at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Braj Mohan Ram was on Sunday sworn in as the Governor of Odisha during a ceremony here at the Lok Bhavan. Orissa High Court Chief Justice Harish Tondon administered the oath of office to Ram in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, state ministers, MPs and other dignitaries.

Ram served as an MP for three consecutive terms from 1996 to 2004. Before that, he was a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 1995 and held various organisational posts in the BJP. He also served as the state in-charge of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha in Jharkhand.

Born on January 1, 1958 in Chandwa in Jharkhand's Palamu district, Ram graduated from Ranchi University in 1981. He also studied at B.S. College, Lohardaga. Along with politics, he is also associated with the agricultural sector. His appointment as the Governor of Odisha has added a new chapter to his public life.