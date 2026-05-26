ETV Bharat / state

Former BJP MLA Sarup Chand Singla Injured In Alleged Attack During Punjab Local Body Polls In Bathinda

Bathinda: Former BJP MLA Sarup Chand Singla from Bathinda was allegedly attacked along with his son, his gunman, and several supporters. All of them sustained injuries.

According to reports, polling for the local body elections in Punjab concluded peacefully in many areas. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 29. However, incidents of violence and political clashes were reported from multiple locations during the voting process.

From Bhatinda videos went viral showing the injured former MLA and his associates receiving treatment at a hospital.

Speaking about the attack, Sarup Chand Singla alleged that the violence took place after polling had ended. He said some of his supporters were attacked in Ward No. 2, and while he was on his way to check on the situation, a group of people allegedly surrounded and assaulted him and his team.