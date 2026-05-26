Former BJP MLA Sarup Chand Singla Injured In Alleged Attack During Punjab Local Body Polls In Bathinda
According to reports, polling for the local body elections in Punjab concluded peacefully in many areas, with candidates’ fortunes now sealed in ballot boxes.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST
Bathinda: Former BJP MLA Sarup Chand Singla from Bathinda was allegedly attacked along with his son, his gunman, and several supporters. All of them sustained injuries.
According to reports, polling for the local body elections in Punjab concluded peacefully in many areas. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 29. However, incidents of violence and political clashes were reported from multiple locations during the voting process.
From Bhatinda videos went viral showing the injured former MLA and his associates receiving treatment at a hospital.
Speaking about the attack, Sarup Chand Singla alleged that the violence took place after polling had ended. He said some of his supporters were attacked in Ward No. 2, and while he was on his way to check on the situation, a group of people allegedly surrounded and assaulted him and his team.
“The election process had ended. We were going to find out about the attack on some of our people in Ward No. 2 when a large number of people surrounded us on the way. They were carrying sticks and other weapons and attacked us. I, my gunman, and several workers were injured. My gunman fired in self-defence. The attack happened in the presence of police,” Singla claimed.
The former MLA and his supporters have accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers of being behind the attack.
Singla’s gunman said, “A large group attacked the former MLA and his supporters. I tried to protect him, but I too was injured in the attack. Several others were also hurt.”
Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
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