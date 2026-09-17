ETV Bharat / state

Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar And Dismissed Police Person Booked For Gang Rape Of Married Woman

A married woman has made shocking claims of being summoned to the office of a politician and subjected to a gang rape by him and his associate, a policeman. After which she was helped by Kanchan Kulkarni, Congress Corporator who helped her file an FIR at Padgha Police in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: A married woman has made shocking claims of being summoned to the office of a politician and subjected to a gang rape by him and his associate, a policeman. This incident occurred at Bapgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil in Thane district of Maharashtra.

One of the main accused in this case is former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar. Pawar represented the Kalyan West constituency. The other accused is Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police employee.

A case of gang rape has been registered against them at the Padgha Police Station. The victim stated in her complaint that this sexual assault took place in the intermittent hours on September 13, after she was threatened at gunpoint and forced to consume alcohol.

Speaking to reporters, the survivor said, "The politician had said they would intervene and try to resolve the misunderstanding between my husband and me. I have all the evidence of their assault. Police have registered a case. I don't want any other woman to undergo such an ordeal. I have also asked for security since these two are habitual offenders."

The case

According to the police, this 22-year-old married woman was having a dispute with her husband. Pawar summoned her to his office for mediation. Subsequently, on September 13, she went to his office, when Pawar and his associate, Shailesh Patil, took her in their vehicle and went to a private farmhouse in Bapgaon.

They threatened her with a weapon and forced her to drink alcohol, after which they took turns to sexually assault her. Pawar left the premises around 2:00 AM. Thereafter Patil, also sexually assaulted the victim. At 4:00 AM, a caretaker from Patil's farmhouse took her to her residence, the police said.

Demand for severe punishment

Terrified by the ordeal, the woman approached Congress Corporator Kanchan Kulkarni on September 16 and shared her ordeal. The survivor asked for help. The lady showed evidence of the sexual assault, which includes WhatsApp chats and videos. Kulkarni then accompanied the survivor to Padgha Police Station that night itself and filed a complaint.