Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar And Dismissed Police Person Booked For Gang Rape Of Married Woman
The survivor has demanded strict punishment for the accused.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Thane: A married woman has made shocking claims of being summoned to the office of a politician and subjected to a gang rape by him and his associate, a policeman. This incident occurred at Bapgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil in Thane district of Maharashtra.
One of the main accused in this case is former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar. Pawar represented the Kalyan West constituency. The other accused is Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police employee.
A case of gang rape has been registered against them at the Padgha Police Station. The victim stated in her complaint that this sexual assault took place in the intermittent hours on September 13, after she was threatened at gunpoint and forced to consume alcohol.
Speaking to reporters, the survivor said, "The politician had said they would intervene and try to resolve the misunderstanding between my husband and me. I have all the evidence of their assault. Police have registered a case. I don't want any other woman to undergo such an ordeal. I have also asked for security since these two are habitual offenders."
The case
According to the police, this 22-year-old married woman was having a dispute with her husband. Pawar summoned her to his office for mediation. Subsequently, on September 13, she went to his office, when Pawar and his associate, Shailesh Patil, took her in their vehicle and went to a private farmhouse in Bapgaon.
They threatened her with a weapon and forced her to drink alcohol, after which they took turns to sexually assault her. Pawar left the premises around 2:00 AM. Thereafter Patil, also sexually assaulted the victim. At 4:00 AM, a caretaker from Patil's farmhouse took her to her residence, the police said.
Demand for severe punishment
Terrified by the ordeal, the woman approached Congress Corporator Kanchan Kulkarni on September 16 and shared her ordeal. The survivor asked for help. The lady showed evidence of the sexual assault, which includes WhatsApp chats and videos. Kulkarni then accompanied the survivor to Padgha Police Station that night itself and filed a complaint.
The survivor has demanded justice from the police and insisted that they be given severe punishment.
DGP issues instructions
Kanchan Kulkarni stated that the victim reached out to her over on a social media platform seeking help. Following a late-night conversation with Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date, instructions were issued to register a case. The survivor's medical examination was conducted.
Arrest demanded
Kulkarni added, "This incident is absolutely condemnable and brings great disrepute."
"If a former MLA from the BJP, a party that loudly champions the 'Ladki Bahin' (Beloved Sister) scheme, has committed such an act, he must face severe punishment and should be promptly arrested," she said.
A case had previously been registered against Patil for assaulting a foreign woman. In another case, he is involved in threatening his own mother with a weapon to forcibly transfer land registered in her name to him.
Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Giri stated, "A case has been registered against Narendra Pawar and his associate, Shailesh Patil, under various sections of the BNS law, which also includes gang rape." He added that a police team has initiated an investigation and launched a search for both accused.