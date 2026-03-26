ETV Bharat / state

Former Bihar Minister Raj Ballabh Yadav Registers FIR Against Private Hospital in Son's Death

Nawada: The death of Akhilesh Yadav, son of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) MLA Vibha Devi and former Bihar minister Raj Ballabh Yadav, following a road accident, took a contentious turn on Thursday. His family alleged medical negligence and delay in treatment and registered an FIR against Dharamsheela Devi Multispeciality Hospital.

The family also called for a thorough investigation, following which the state government constituted a team of doctors to probe the matter.

Akhilesh met with an accident while driving an SUV in Nawada on March 19. He was rushed to Dharmasheela Devi Multispecialty Hospital. He was allegedly kept there for nearly seven hours before being referred to a higher facility. He was then taken to Jay Prabha Medanta Super Speciality Hospital in Patna, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The death of my son occurred in suspicious circumstances. He was taken to a hospital in Nawada soon after the accident, but was not provided adequate medical treatment. The hospital kept him in an injured condition for seven hours and then referred him to Patna. He would have survived had he received timely and proper medical attention. We have registered an FIR against the hospital,” Raj Ballabh told ETV Bharat.

Raj Ballabh complained about the incident to the Bihar government’s health department. Following this, a three-member team of doctors led by Nawada, acting Additional Chief Medical Officer Aftab Kaleem, was formed to examine the sequence of events and assess whether proper medical protocols were followed.

“We have inspected all the documents. We have asked the hospital authorities to provide their scanned and signed copies to us. The incident occurred on March 19. He was admitted to the hospital at around 12:30 PM and referred after 7 PM. We have sought information about what kind of treatment was provided in this case. We have also demanded CCTV footage of the patient and treatment,” Kaleem said.