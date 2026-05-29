ETV Bharat / state

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Her Bungalow Immediately; Government Says It Has Been Allotted To Another Minister

Patna: The Bihar government asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday to immediately vacate the 10, Circular Road residence in which she has been staying since 2005.

Rabri is the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Though the government has been asking Rabri to vacate the residence since last year, November, soon after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government swept the Assembly polls with a massive mandate, winning 202 out of a total of 243 seats, the matter assumes urgency now as it has been allotted to dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry minister Nand Kishor Ram.

A letter sent by the state building construction department (BCD) joint secretary – cum – estate officer Sheo Ranjan reminded Rabri that she was allotted 39, Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council vide officer order dated November 25, but she has not vacated the 10, Circular Road residence.

"The 10, Circular Road residence has been allotted to dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry minister Nand Kishor Ram by the department on May 27. In this light, we request you to immediately vacate it while shifting to 39, Hardinge Road, marked for the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. This has been approved by the competent authority," the BCD officer’s letter said.

Incidentally, it came at a time she, Lalu, their younger son - leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, as well as, other family members are not in the state.