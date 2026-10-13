ETV Bharat / state

Former Bharatpur MP Accuses Daughter-in-Law, Grandson and Others Of Killing His Son

File photo of former Bharatpur MP Ratan Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Former Bharatpur Member of Parliament (MP) Ratan Singh has accused his daughter-in-law, grandson, and others of killing his son and has got a case registered against them at Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur. The former MP has alleged that his executive engineer son was poisoned to death for property and for getting an appointment on compassionate grounds.

Sources disclosed that the Police are examining footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the house and are awaiting the post-mortem report that will reveal the exact cause of death.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Chandra said, "Rajendra Pratap Singh, son of former MP Ratan Singh, died on September 11. On the complaint of Ratan Singh, a murder case has been registered against his daughter-in-law Neetu Singh, grandson Saurav and others. He has alleged that Rajendra was poisoned to death in order to gain a job on compassionate grounds and property worth crores of rupees." Sources disclosed that there was no CCTV camera installed in the room where Rajendra Pratap Singh's body was found.