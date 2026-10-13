Former Bharatpur MP Accuses Daughter-in-Law, Grandson and Others Of Killing His Son
The former MP has alleged that his executive engineer son was poisoned to death for property and for getting an appointment on compassionate grounds
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Bharatpur Member of Parliament (MP) Ratan Singh has accused his daughter-in-law, grandson, and others of killing his son and has got a case registered against them at Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur. The former MP has alleged that his executive engineer son was poisoned to death for property and for getting an appointment on compassionate grounds.
Sources disclosed that the Police are examining footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the house and are awaiting the post-mortem report that will reveal the exact cause of death.
Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Chandra said, "Rajendra Pratap Singh, son of former MP Ratan Singh, died on September 11. On the complaint of Ratan Singh, a murder case has been registered against his daughter-in-law Neetu Singh, grandson Saurav and others. He has alleged that Rajendra was poisoned to death in order to gain a job on compassionate grounds and property worth crores of rupees."
Sources disclosed that there was no CCTV camera installed in the room where Rajendra Pratap Singh's body was found.
Rajendra Pratap Singh was an Executive Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) who had married Neetu on May 11, 2005. It is learnt that disagreements began shortly after the wedding. The situation escalated to the point where he filed for divorce in a family court. It is learnt that Neetu and their son Saurav had been living separately for around six years.
Ratan told the Police that the couple reached an agreement this year, following which Neetu moved into their Malviya Nagar home with Saurav and began living with Rajendra. But their living together had led to increased conflict and disagreements. Ratan also mentioned a dispute between the two on September 4 regarding a house and money in his complaint. He accused Neetu and Saurav of threatening to kill Rajendra.
SHO Mahesh Chandra said, "The CCTV camera and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) have been seized, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic examination. Reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Pathology Department are pending. Only after the reports arrive will the cause of death be clear."
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