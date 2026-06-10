ETV Bharat / state

Former Bengal Minister Ujjal Biswas Arrested In 'Tarpaulin Misappropriation' Case

Krishnanagar: Former West Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas has been arrested in connection with an alleged case of misappropriation of government tarpaulins, police said. The development took place on Tuesday night, hours after he was heckled by protesters outside his residence in Nadia district over the matter.

Biswas, the former correctional department minister and a senior TMC leader, was arrested following an investigation into a case registered at Kotwali police station, and he would be produced before a court on Wednesday, an officer said.

The arrest came after a day of high drama in Krishnanagar, where Biswas faced protests from local residents and BJP supporters over allegations that government tarpaulins illegally stored at his residence were being shifted. The controversy erupted in the afternoon when several tarpaulins were allegedly being loaded onto a goods vehicle parked outside Biswas's house.