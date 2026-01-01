ETV Bharat / state

Former Bengal Minister Targets CM Banerjee Over 'Durga Angan', To Move Court

Kolkata: Former state minister and CPI(M) leader Gautam Deb took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her plan to construct a 'Durga Angan' (a cultural complex dedicated to goddess Durga) in the New Town area of Kolkata, terming it completely illegal. Not only that, the veteran politician has decided to take the matter to the court.

Speaking at a press conference, Deb said he would approach the court against the land acquisition for the proposed construction. "As per the laws of the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), no land under its jurisdiction can be given for the construction of a religious place. That land was earmarked for the development of a Central Business District," he added.

Deb also alleged that the state government has violated specific rules of land acquisition and suggested building the Durga temple complex elsewhere. "There were plans to build educational institutions and hospitals on that land. The Chief Minister has requested funds from HIDCO for the Durga Angan. This would be strongly protested, as the politics of temples and mosques in the state is severely damaging its communal harmony," he added.

Deb, who was the former Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, is considered the main architect behind the development of New Town or Jyoti Basu Nagar. Therefore, his allegations are being taken seriously in political circles.

Not only the ruling Trinamool Congress, but Deb has also accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the saffron party would come to power in Bengal with a two-thirds majority. "There might be a difference of one or two seats. The BJP will not come to power in Bengal. This BJP must be stopped. We cannot engage in the politics of temples and mosques in a bid to stop the BJP," he added.