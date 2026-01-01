Former Bengal Minister Targets CM Banerjee Over 'Durga Angan', To Move Court
Gautam Deb said the HIDCO plot on which the proposed project will come up can not be used for the construction of any religious architecture.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Kolkata: Former state minister and CPI(M) leader Gautam Deb took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her plan to construct a 'Durga Angan' (a cultural complex dedicated to goddess Durga) in the New Town area of Kolkata, terming it completely illegal. Not only that, the veteran politician has decided to take the matter to the court.
Speaking at a press conference, Deb said he would approach the court against the land acquisition for the proposed construction. "As per the laws of the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), no land under its jurisdiction can be given for the construction of a religious place. That land was earmarked for the development of a Central Business District," he added.
Deb also alleged that the state government has violated specific rules of land acquisition and suggested building the Durga temple complex elsewhere. "There were plans to build educational institutions and hospitals on that land. The Chief Minister has requested funds from HIDCO for the Durga Angan. This would be strongly protested, as the politics of temples and mosques in the state is severely damaging its communal harmony," he added.
Deb, who was the former Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, is considered the main architect behind the development of New Town or Jyoti Basu Nagar. Therefore, his allegations are being taken seriously in political circles.
Not only the ruling Trinamool Congress, but Deb has also accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the saffron party would come to power in Bengal with a two-thirds majority. "There might be a difference of one or two seats. The BJP will not come to power in Bengal. This BJP must be stopped. We cannot engage in the politics of temples and mosques in a bid to stop the BJP," he added.
During its foundation stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday, Banerjee said the project is being developed to honour UNESCO’s recognition of the festival as a cultural heritage. "I respect all religions and participate in their festivals because I believe faith belongs to individuals, but festivals belong to everyone," she said on the occasion.
Outlining the scale and features of the project, she said the Durga Angan will be built on 17.28 acres near Eco Park, with a 20-foot-wide road encircling the complex. "UNESCO has recognised our greatest festival, Durga Puja, as a cultural heritage. To honour that recognition, this Durga Angan is being created," she said, explaining the purpose behind the project.
The site will be capable of accommodating up to one lakh devotees daily, while the central courtyard will have seating for 1,000 devotees at a time. The complex will house 108 idols of deities and 64 lion statues and will remain open 365 days a year for worship, she elaborated.
"Separate pavilions for goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati, dedicated prasad preparation areas and spaces for cultural performances will be constructed. Shops within the temple premises are expected to create employment opportunities. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 261.99 crore, with funding support from the state government," she said.
The entire project is being implemented under the supervision of HIDCO.
