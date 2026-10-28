Former Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Arrested In Durga Puja Ticket Sale Irregularities Case
Sen was nabbed from the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake, where he went with documents for questioning in connection with the case.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested former West Bengal Culture and Tourism minister Indranil Sen in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the sale of Durga Puja tickets, VIP passes, and Nazrul Mahotsav.
Earlier in the day, Sen arrived at the CGO Complex office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Salt Lake with necessary documents for questioning. This is the third time he appeared before the central investigative agency.
ED sources said Sen had been instructed to submit all records regarding his financial transactions and bank account details from the last decade. While investigators were questioning him inside the CGO Complex, state police personnel remained stationed outside for hours.
A special investigation team from the Bowbazar police station surrounded Sen the moment he stepped out of the CGO Complex following a marathon interrogation. Sources said he is being taken in a prison van directly to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police.
Kunal Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed the development. "The arrest of former minister Indranil Sen from Salt Lake is linked to a case involving 'Mass Art'. A special cell team from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested him and took him to Lalbazar. According to sources at Lalbazar, the investigative team included approximately 10 officers from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department.
He had undergone marathon interrogation sessions at the ED office in CGO Complex on September 30 and October 7. Sen, his wife Madhuchhanda and his associates are under the central agency's scanner for alleged financial irregularities by MassArt Society in managing Durga Puja preview shows.
The accused allegedly collected large sums of money from the public to issue passes for VIP entry through the organisation between 2022 and 2025 by "falsely claiming to be a UNESCO-sponsored entity, and subsequently utilising those funds for personal gains".
Mass Art Society — a company, sources said, was set up soon after Durga Puja was recognised by the UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2021 — is run by Madhuchhanda Sen as president, Dhrubajyoti Bose as secretary, Sayantan Mitra as vice-President and Ranjan Chatterjee as treasurer, the ED said.
The case originated from a complaint filed by one Jaideep Mukherjee at Bowbazar police station in Kolkata, based on which an FIR was registered and the ED initiated an investigation. The agency had earlier also conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Sen, including his residence in Kasba and a garden house in Hooghly's Singur.
Preliminary estimates by the ED show the alleged financial irregularities could involve Rs 50-60 crore. The complainant alleged that an impression was created about direct association with, or approval from, UNESCO, although the organisation had entered into no such commercial agreement.
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