ETV Bharat / state

Former Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Arrested In Durga Puja Ticket Sale Irregularities Case

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested former West Bengal Culture and Tourism minister Indranil Sen in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the sale of Durga Puja tickets, VIP passes, and Nazrul Mahotsav.

Earlier in the day, Sen arrived at the CGO Complex office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Salt Lake with necessary documents for questioning. This is the third time he appeared before the central investigative agency.

ED sources said Sen had been instructed to submit all records regarding his financial transactions and bank account details from the last decade. While investigators were questioning him inside the CGO Complex, state police personnel remained stationed outside for hours.

A special investigation team from the Bowbazar police station surrounded Sen the moment he stepped out of the CGO Complex following a marathon interrogation. Sources said he is being taken in a prison van directly to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police.

Kunal Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed the development. "The arrest of former minister Indranil Sen from Salt Lake is linked to a case involving 'Mass Art'. A special cell team from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested him and took him to Lalbazar. According to sources at Lalbazar, the investigative team included approximately 10 officers from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department.

He had undergone marathon interrogation sessions at the ED office in CGO Complex on September 30 and October 7. Sen, his wife Madhuchhanda and his associates are under the central agency's scanner for alleged financial irregularities by MassArt Society in managing Durga Puja preview shows.