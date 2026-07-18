ETV Bharat / state

Former Badrinath Temple Committee Official Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Donation Theft Case

Chamoli: A former official of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Rajendra Chauhan, who was arrested in connection with the alleged theft and misappropriation of temple offerings at the Badrinath shrine, was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged donation theft, had earlier arrested Pramod Nautiyal in the case. Rajendra Chauhan was summoned for questioning on Friday, and after examining the available evidence, the SIT took him into custody and formally arrested him.

Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said Chauhan was produced before the court, which subsequently sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.