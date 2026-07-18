Former Badrinath Temple Committee Official Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Donation Theft Case
Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said Chauhan was produced before the court, which subsequently sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Chamoli: A former official of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Rajendra Chauhan, who was arrested in connection with the alleged theft and misappropriation of temple offerings at the Badrinath shrine, was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged donation theft, had earlier arrested Pramod Nautiyal in the case. Rajendra Chauhan was summoned for questioning on Friday, and after examining the available evidence, the SIT took him into custody and formally arrested him.
Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said Chauhan was produced before the court, which subsequently sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
According to investigators, CCTV footage examined during the probe allegedly shows Chauhan placing cash from temple offerings into his pocket. Based on the footage, the SIT questioned him at Badrinath Dham on Friday. Following the interrogation and review of the evidence, he was arrested. Officials said the investigation is still underway, and the SIT is examining other aspects of the case.
Investigators have also raised concerns over missing surveillance footage. While the temple committee had initially said that 45 days of CCTV recordings were available, the SIT has so far received footage covering only 13 days. Efforts are underway to obtain the remaining 32 days of recordings and recover the allegedly missing data.
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