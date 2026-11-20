ETV Bharat / state

Former Athlete Padmini Thomas Quits BJP, To Return To Congress

FILE- Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas on Friday announced her decision to quit the BJP, alleging that the party has failed to fulfil the promises made to her.

Thomas, currently the vice-president of the BJP's state Minority Morcha, said she would submit her resignation to the party's state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday itself. She also announced that she would return to the Congress, describing it as her "family."

Thomas, who recently unsuccessfully contested the local body elections, said she had joined the BJP hoping to contribute to sports or politics but had been unable to do either during her two-year association with the party. "I will submit my resignation today itself. When I joined the BJP, I expected that I could do something in sports or politics. But I could do nothing in these two years," she told reporters here.