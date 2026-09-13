Former Assam Minister Siddeque Ahmed Dies Battling Cancer at 63
During Congress's rule, Ahmed held several important portfolios such as Border Protection and Development, Industries and Commerce, and Cooperation, among others.
By PTI
Published : September 13, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Silchar: Former Assam minister Siddeque Ahmed died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. Ahmed, 63, breathed his last at his residence in Baroigram of Sribhumi district around 8 am, his personal secretary Sale Ahmed told PTI. The veteran leader is survived by his wife, Anima Begum, three sons and a daughter.
Ahmed, who was a prominent political figure in Barak Valley and a four-term Congress MLA from Karimganj South, had been under treatment for a long time.
The former minister in Tarun Gogoi's cabinet had extended his "support to the government" in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's first term, but remained a part of the Congress. The opposition party had suspended him, and it remained in force until his death.
Expressing grief, Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora said the party still considers him a part of the organisation and will accord him full respect. Condoling Ahmed's death, Sarma said he had always prioritised people's welfare as a legislator.
"We belonged to different political parties, but our bond went beyond politics; we were fellow travellers who navigated through difficult phases of life together," he said in a social media post. As a minister, Ahmed always ran his assigned department with utmost professionalism, said Sarma, a colleague of the deceased leader in Gogoi's cabinet.
"...he was a great human being who valued relationships and was compassionate towards everyone. Deeply pained by the passing away of my dear colleague of many years, Shri Siddique Ahmed Sahab. Rest in Peace, Siddique Bhai!" he said. "In this difficult hour, my thoughts are with Anima Bhabi and the family. May they find the strength to overcome this irreparable loss," he added.
During Congress rule, Ahmed held several important portfolios such as Border Protection and Development, Industries and Commerce, and Cooperation, among others.