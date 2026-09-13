ETV Bharat / state

Former Assam Minister Siddeque Ahmed Dies Battling Cancer at 63

Silchar: Former Assam minister Siddeque Ahmed died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. Ahmed, 63, breathed his last at his residence in Baroigram of Sribhumi district around 8 am, his personal secretary Sale Ahmed told PTI. The veteran leader is survived by his wife, Anima Begum, three sons and a daughter.

Ahmed, who was a prominent political figure in Barak Valley and a four-term Congress MLA from Karimganj South, had been under treatment for a long time.

The former minister in Tarun Gogoi's cabinet had extended his "support to the government" in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's first term, but remained a part of the Congress. The opposition party had suspended him, and it remained in force until his death.

Expressing grief, Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora said the party still considers him a part of the organisation and will accord him full respect. Condoling Ahmed's death, Sarma said he had always prioritised people's welfare as a legislator.