Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns From Party Ahead Of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, the party's former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned, according to sources.

Sources said Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit. Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.

Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he sent his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, mentioning in detail why he took the step. ''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.