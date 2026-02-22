Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Joins BJP
Published : February 22, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST|
Updated : February 22, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Guwahati: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here, ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.
BJP MP Baijayant Panda was also present on the occasion. Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.
Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party. Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.
He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22. The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to the polls in March-April.
Borah, in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that he was being "ignored" by the Congress party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit. Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.
Sarma, while announcing on February 17 that Borah would join the BJP, had said that Congress should have addressed issues that forced him to leave the party after 32 years and taken "corrective measures".
Sarma also termed Borah the "last recognised Hindu leader" in Congress. "Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity... Joining the BJP is like homecoming for him because it is a party with many people like him, whose fathers did not occupy any high offices," Sarma had said.
