ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Army Man Hires 2 Hitmen To Kill Cousin's Wife Over Land Dispute In Gurugram

Gurugram: A former Army man and two hitmen hired by him have been arrested for allegedly murdering his cousin's 35-year-old wife over a land dispute in Dohla village near Sohna here, police said on Tuesday.

The main accused, Sandeep, a resident of Dohla village, was in the Indian Army but was court-martialled and dismissed from service in 2023, police said. He is being questioned after being remanded to police custody for four days. Sandeep was arrested on Monday, while his associates, Anuj (29) and Avnish (30), were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said the case was solved within 12 hours of the woman's last rites. The deceased, Neetu, wife of Prashant, was found dead inside her house on October 16. Her hands were tied, and her mouth and face were covered with tape, police said.

According to the complaint filed by her husband, he had gone to a school in Garhi Bazidpur to drop off his children around 7.45 am on October 16, leaving his wife alone at home.

When he returned with the children around 2.30 pm after picking them up from school, he found her lying dead inside the house. He removed the tape covering her mouth, untied her hands and took her to the Government Hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sadar Sohna police station. Naveen Sharma, ACP (Crime), said preliminary interrogation revealed that Sandeep wanted to facilitate the sale of land belonging to Prashant.

Sandeep had also paid Rs 1 lakh as an advance under an agreement to purchase the land. However, Neetu considered the agreed price too low and persuaded her husband to return the money, allegedly prompting Sandeep to eliminate her, Sharma said.