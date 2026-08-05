Former Andhra Pradesh MLA, Son Arrested In Kidnapping Case; YSRCP Calls It Political Vendetta
Shaik Mohammad Mustafa and his son Mubashir are set to be produced before a court in Nuzvid.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Eluru: A day after former Guntur East MLA Shaik Mohammad Mustafa was arrested on kidnap and extortion charges, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders condemned the move, calling it a clear case of political vendetta and harassment of minorities by the TDP-led coalition government.
Reaffirming full support to Mustafa and his family, YSRCP leaders said that neither intimidation nor politically motivated arrests would silence the party's fight for justice and constitutional rights.
Mustafa and his son Mubashir were booked for alleged abduction of a tobacco trader's son and two others following a dispute over tobacco procurement from Koyyalagudem in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district. Mustafa was arrested in Gujarat by a police team from Nuzvid.
The father-son duo, who had been in hiding for eight days, were both apprehended on the same day. Mustafa had been taking shelter at a friend's house in Vadodara. Police surrounded the house and took him into custody in the early hours of Tuesday. He was immediately produced before a court in Vadodara. Following court's order, he is being brought to Nuzvid and is likely to be produced before the court there on Thursday.
Upon learning about his father's arrest, Mubashir headed in a car towards Shamshabad Airport and was nabbed based on his cellphone tower signal. The police are preparing a remand report to produce Mubashir before the Nuzvid court on Wednesday.
According to police, after fleeing from Guntur to Hyderabad by car, the duo travelled within the city in autos and buses, staying at friends' houses each day and were communicating with their relatives using new SIM cards. Meanwhile, their phones were kept under surveillance by the police but the suspects would leave their hideouts just before the police arrived. They narrowly escaped capture two or three times in this manner.
Mustafa, who usually wore white clothing, attempted to disguise himself by wearing colourful shirts. Eventually, they fled to Vadodara and took shelter at a friend's house.
Condemning the arrest of the former MLA, YSRCP Minority Wing leaders, along with former minister and Guntur district YSRCP president Ambati Rambabu, said Mustafa was arrested from Gujarat in a false case after he sought legal protection from police harassment. They questioned why Andhra Pradesh Police travelled to Gujarat to arrest a former legislator who had approached the courts, while refusing to act on complaints filed by YSRCP leaders.
The leaders said Mustafa had only brought to the police a businessman who had taken advance payment for a tobacco transaction and was attempting to flee without supplying the goods. Instead of delivering justice, police registered kidnapping, attempt-to-murder and other serious charges against Mustafa and his son to ensure denial of bail. They questioned how a person produced before a police station could later become the subject of a kidnapping case.
Guntur City YSRCP president Noori Fatima said her father, brother and several family members had been implicated in false cases and that her cousin was detained before Mustafa's arrest, while even his wife, an IT employee, was booked for questioning the detention.
MLC Isaq Basha and Minority Wing working president Hafeez Khan said the government was selectively targeting YSRCP leaders and minorities through fabricated cases while ignoring similar complaints against ruling party leaders.
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