ETV Bharat / state

Former Andhra Pradesh MLA, Son Arrested In Kidnapping Case; YSRCP Calls It Political Vendetta

Eluru: A day after former Guntur East MLA Shaik Mohammad Mustafa was arrested on kidnap and extortion charges, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders condemned the move, calling it a clear case of political vendetta and harassment of minorities by the TDP-led coalition government.

Reaffirming full support to Mustafa and his family, YSRCP leaders said that neither intimidation nor politically motivated arrests would silence the party's fight for justice and constitutional rights.

Mustafa and his son Mubashir were booked for alleged abduction of a tobacco trader's son and two others following a dispute over tobacco procurement from Koyyalagudem in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district. Mustafa was arrested in Gujarat by a police team from Nuzvid.

The father-son duo, who had been in hiding for eight days, were both apprehended on the same day. Mustafa had been taking shelter at a friend's house in Vadodara. Police surrounded the house and took him into custody in the early hours of Tuesday. He was immediately produced before a court in Vadodara. Following court's order, he is being brought to Nuzvid and is likely to be produced before the court there on Thursday.

Upon learning about his father's arrest, Mubashir headed in a car towards Shamshabad Airport and was nabbed based on his cellphone tower signal. The police are preparing a remand report to produce Mubashir before the Nuzvid court on Wednesday.

According to police, after fleeing from Guntur to Hyderabad by car, the duo travelled within the city in autos and buses, staying at friends' houses each day and were communicating with their relatives using new SIM cards. Meanwhile, their phones were kept under surveillance by the police but the suspects would leave their hideouts just before the police arrived. They narrowly escaped capture two or three times in this manner.