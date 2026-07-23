Former AP Minister Seediri Appalaraju Arrested Over Bid To Shield Son In Hit-And-Run Case
An attempt was made to protect minister's son from legal action by allegedly projecting another youth as the person responsible for the fatal accident.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 23, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Srikakulam: The Srikakulam Police in Andhra Pradesh arrested YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) leader and former minister Seediri Appalaraju in connection with an alleged conspiracy to shield his son from a case involving the death of an elderly man in a two-wheeler accident.
Appalaraju, who has been named Accused No. 3 (A3) in the case, was taken into custody from his residence in GME Colony at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district on Wednesday evening. Police allege that after the fatal accident involving his son, an attempt was made to protect him from legal action by allegedly projecting another youth as the person responsible for the offence.
The arrest triggered high drama outside the former minister's residence, with a large number of YSRCP workers and supporters gathering at the spot. A tense situation prevailed as party workers allegedly tried to prevent the police from taking Appalaraju into custody and subsequently transporting him to the police station.
A heavy police contingent reached his residence around 4 PM. Appalaraju reportedly remained inside the house even as police waited outside, holding discussions with his family members and lawyers.
Additional SP K V Ramana and Srikakulam DSP Vivekananda later reached the spot and tried to persuade him to come out. Police eventually entered the residence and took the former minister into custody.
Supporters Attempt To Block Arrest
The arrest turned into a tense confrontation as YSRCP workers gathered in large numbers. According to police, the party workers had apparently mobilised after receiving information about the impending arrest.
Police initially stopped the crowd nearly 200 metres from the residence. However, as Appalaraju was being taken away, supporters allegedly broke through the police cordon and reached the house, leading to a brief scuffle between the two sides.
Appalaraju reportedly insisted that he would travel in a vehicle arranged by his supporters rather than the police vehicle. In the ensuing commotion, party workers allegedly lifted him onto their shoulders. While being carried by his supporters, the former minister raised his clenched fist towards the crowd.
The supporters then reportedly attempted to take him back towards the house. Police personnel intervened, brought him down and placed him in the police vehicle.
His wife Sridevi, younger son, brother Trinath Rao and lawyer, along with the Kasibugga Rural CI, accompanied him.
Even after Appalaraju was placed in the vehicle, YSRCP workers allegedly attempted to prevent it from leaving the colony. Police personnel, including a rope party, intervened and cleared the way for the vehicle to move towards the old National Highway.
The incident caused traffic disruption in the area as supporters followed the police vehicle while Appalaraju was being taken to the Kasibugga police station.
The former minister was brought to the police station at around 7.30 PM.
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