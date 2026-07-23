ETV Bharat / state

Former AP Minister Seediri Appalaraju Arrested Over Bid To Shield Son In Hit-And-Run Case

Srikakulam: The Srikakulam Police in Andhra Pradesh arrested YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) leader and former minister Seediri Appalaraju in connection with an alleged conspiracy to shield his son from a case involving the death of an elderly man in a two-wheeler accident.

Appalaraju, who has been named Accused No. 3 (A3) in the case, was taken into custody from his residence in GME Colony at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district on Wednesday evening. Police allege that after the fatal accident involving his son, an attempt was made to protect him from legal action by allegedly projecting another youth as the person responsible for the offence.

The arrest triggered high drama outside the former minister's residence, with a large number of YSRCP workers and supporters gathering at the spot. A tense situation prevailed as party workers allegedly tried to prevent the police from taking Appalaraju into custody and subsequently transporting him to the police station.

A heavy police contingent reached his residence around 4 PM. Appalaraju reportedly remained inside the house even as police waited outside, holding discussions with his family members and lawyers.

Additional SP K V Ramana and Srikakulam DSP Vivekananda later reached the spot and tried to persuade him to come out. Police eventually entered the residence and took the former minister into custody.

Supporters Attempt To Block Arrest

The arrest turned into a tense confrontation as YSRCP workers gathered in large numbers. According to police, the party workers had apparently mobilised after receiving information about the impending arrest.