Former Andhra Pradesh CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao Passes Away At 90
Nadendla Bhaskara Rao passed away at the age of 90 after age-related ailments; the last rites will be held in Hyderabad tomorrow, April 23.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (90) passed away on Wednesday morning. He had been suffering from age-related ailments and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Continental Hospitals.
Born on June 23, 1935, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Bhaskara Rao completed his law degree from Osmania University and began his career as a lawyer. He entered politics and was elected MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency in 1978 on a Congress ticket.
He served as a minister in the cabinets of Marri Chenna Reddy and T Anjaiah, handling key portfolios. In 1982, he played a crucial role in the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N T Rama Rao. After the party’s sweeping victory in the 1983 elections, he served as Finance Minister in NTR’s cabinet.
In 1984, Bhaskara Rao briefly served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for 31 days, from August 16 to September 16, one of the shortest tenures in the state's history. Despite the brief stint, he became a central figure in the political episode known as the ‘August Crisis’, a significant chapter in TDP’s history. His shift from being close to NTR to later challenging him remains widely discussed.
During a dramatic political turn when NTR was in the United States for heart surgery, he took the oath as Chief Minister with Congress' support but stepped down within a month.
He later rejoined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam in 1998. In 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His son, Nadendla Manohar, is currently active in Andhra Pradesh politics.
His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Jubilee Hills to allow people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be held on Thursday (April 23, 2026) at 4 pm at the Hindu crematorium in Punjagutta.
Condolences
ఉమ్మడి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నాదెండ్ల భాస్కరరావు గారి మృతిపట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ ఎ. రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు తీవ్ర సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. శాసనసభ్యుడిగా, మంత్రిగా, ఎంపీగా సుదీర్ఘ రాజకీయ జీవితంలో వారి అనేక ప్రజాహిత కార్యక్రమాల్లో పాల్గొన్నారని గుర్తుచేశారు.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 22, 2026
ఈ దుఃఖ సమయంలో… pic.twitter.com/cPpWhw5m2I
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bhaskara Rao. He recalled his long political journey as an MLA, Minister and Member of Parliament, and highlighted his contributions to public welfare. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Saddened by the passing of Shri Nadendla Bhaskara Rao Garu, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 22, 2026
He served as a minister in the cabinets of Shri N. T. Rama Rao, Shri M. Chenna Reddy and Shri T. Anjaiah and also served as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.
His… pic.twitter.com/VAjiG9wFQQ
Former Rajya Sabha Member V Vijaysai Reddy also mourned his passing, recalling his role as Chief Minister and his contributions as a minister and parliamentarian. He extended condolences to his son, Nadendla Manohar and the family.