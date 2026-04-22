ETV Bharat / state

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao Passes Away At 90

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (90) passed away on Wednesday morning. He had been suffering from age-related ailments and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Continental Hospitals.

Born on June 23, 1935, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Bhaskara Rao completed his law degree from Osmania University and began his career as a lawyer. He entered politics and was elected MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency in 1978 on a Congress ticket.

He served as a minister in the cabinets of Marri Chenna Reddy and T Anjaiah, handling key portfolios. In 1982, he played a crucial role in the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N T Rama Rao. After the party’s sweeping victory in the 1983 elections, he served as Finance Minister in NTR’s cabinet.

In 1984, Bhaskara Rao briefly served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for 31 days, from August 16 to September 16, one of the shortest tenures in the state's history. Despite the brief stint, he became a central figure in the political episode known as the ‘August Crisis’, a significant chapter in TDP’s history. His shift from being close to NTR to later challenging him remains widely discussed.

During a dramatic political turn when NTR was in the United States for heart surgery, he took the oath as Chief Minister with Congress' support but stepped down within a month.