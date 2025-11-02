ETV Bharat / state

Former Andhra Minister And YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested In Spurious Liquor Case

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh was arrested on Sunday in connection with a spurious liquor case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, detained him at his residence in Ibrahimpatnam in the NTR district. Police said that his aide, Arepalli Ramu, was also arrested.

Ramesh was taken to the Excise Department office in Vijayawada, where he was being questioned by the SIT officials. Addepalli Janardhana Rao, the prime accused in the case, claimed that spurious liquor was manufactured under the directions of Ramesh. In a video which went viral earlier, Rao alleged that, though he stopped the production of spurious liquor immediately after the TDP-led NDA came to power, Ramesh called him over the phone in April this year and asked him to continue the manufacturing.

The prime accused also claimed that Ramesh assured him Rs 3 crore to open a distillery in Africa. Janardhan Rao also said that in 2023, when Ramesh was minister, he started production of spurious liquor in Ibrahimpatnam. He stated that before leaving for Africa, he had called on Ramesh at his house in Ibrahimpatnam on September 23.