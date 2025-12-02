ETV Bharat / state

Former Aide Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Shot Dead In Chandigarh; Inter-Gang Rivalry Suspected

Chandigarh: A former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang was shot dead in the Timber Market here late Monday evening. Police suspect the murder as part of an inter-gang rivalry.

IG Pushpendra Singh said that Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was found in a car in Sector-26 and was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, investigation has revealed that the assailants chased Parry for a long time before firing eight to nine rounds at him. Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage of the murder. IG Singh said that the killing could be a case of inter-gang rivalry adding Parry had many criminal cases registered against him. Police are currently investigating the matter, he said.

Soon after the murder, Chandigarh police cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the fleeing assailants. All borders with Mohali and Panchkula have been sealed while blockades have been put in place across the city, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify and arrest the accused.