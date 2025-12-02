Former Aide Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Shot Dead In Chandigarh; Inter-Gang Rivalry Suspected
Police said that Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was found in a car with multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: A former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang was shot dead in the Timber Market here late Monday evening. Police suspect the murder as part of an inter-gang rivalry.
IG Pushpendra Singh said that Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was found in a car in Sector-26 and was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him dead.
According to police, investigation has revealed that the assailants chased Parry for a long time before firing eight to nine rounds at him. Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage of the murder. IG Singh said that the killing could be a case of inter-gang rivalry adding Parry had many criminal cases registered against him. Police are currently investigating the matter, he said.
Soon after the murder, Chandigarh police cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the fleeing assailants. All borders with Mohali and Panchkula have been sealed while blockades have been put in place across the city, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify and arrest the accused.
Following the murder, a social media user purportedly associated with the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. The post accused slain Parry of extorting money from clubs.
In another audio clip being widely shared on the Internet, a man identifying himself as Goldy Brar has called Lawrence Bishnoi a “traitor” over Parry's murder. “He(Lawrence Bishnoi) got an innocent man (Parry) murdered. Parry didn't harm Lawrence, who lured him under the pretense of friendship and got him killed. By doing this, Lawrence has tarnished not only the name of friendship but also enmity. Lawrence, start your countdown now," the man can be heard saying in the audio clip.
Slain Parry was once a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was believed to have shifted his loyalties towards gangster Goldy Brar, who had already parted ways with the Bishnoi group.