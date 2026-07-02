ETV Bharat / state

Former AIADMK Ministers To Join TVK

Chennai: Former AIADMK ministers Dr C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabaskar, and M S M Anandan, along with their supporters, will join the ruling TVK at an event in Mamallapuram, about 57 km from here, on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of merging his group with the TVK, Dr C Vijayabaskar said the collective decision was not made in haste but decided after a series of consultations with his supporters, district office bearers, and the people of his Viralimalai assembly constituency, unanimously desiring for a political change.

The former health minister attributed his departure to the "wrong decisions" made by the present AIADMK leadership. Former transport minister M R Vijayabaskar is also set to officially join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam along with his supporters from Karur.

Hundreds of their supporters from Pudukkottai district and Karur have arrived in buses and other vehicles to participate in the event. Former minister Anandan, who quit the AIADMK after serving the party for 45 years to join the TVK, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current AIADMK leadership.