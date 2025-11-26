ETV Bharat / state

Former AIADMK Minister Sengottaiyan Meets TVK Party Leader Vijay At His Residence Today

Chennai: Former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan’s meeting with TVK founder Vijay on Monday has triggered fresh speculation in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

For months, Sengottaiyan has been at odds with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Tensions escalated after he attended the Thevar Guru Pooja in Pasumpon on October 30 alongside expelled leaders O. Panneerselvam and T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Soon after, Palaniswami announced Sengottaiyan’s removal from all party posts, including his primary membership. Sengottaiyan said he would challenge the decision in court, even as rumours spread on social media that he was preparing to join Vijay’s newly launched TVK.

On Sunday, when reporters at Coimbatore airport asked him if he planned to switch to the TVK, Sengottaiyan did not deny it outright. Instead, he said his 50-year political journey had seen many highs and lows and that his sudden removal from the party had deeply hurt him.