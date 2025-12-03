ETV Bharat / state

Former AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam Meets Amit Shah, Calls It 'Courtesy Visit'

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday in what he termed as a 'courtesy call'.

He discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu during the meeting. "It was a courtesy call. I discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu with him," the former chief minister told reporters after he returned from Delhi.

On the rain relief work in the state, he said during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s tenure, relief and rehabilitation work was carried out on a war footing whenever rains caused havoc. "But the present DMK government is showing slackness," he claimed.

OPS was part of the NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the BJP's renewed alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly polls upset equations within the coalition.