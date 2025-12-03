Former AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam Meets Amit Shah, Calls It 'Courtesy Visit'
The meeting has fueled speculations amid OPS' declaration that he would make an important declaration on December 15.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST
Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday in what he termed as a 'courtesy call'.
He discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu during the meeting. "It was a courtesy call. I discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu with him," the former chief minister told reporters after he returned from Delhi.
On the rain relief work in the state, he said during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s tenure, relief and rehabilitation work was carried out on a war footing whenever rains caused havoc. "But the present DMK government is showing slackness," he claimed.
OPS was part of the NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the BJP's renewed alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly polls upset equations within the coalition.
Friction reportedly grew over OPS' dissatisfaction with the BJP-AIADMK partnership, and also after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu but did not meet him despite a prior request. These factors ultimately led OPS to announce his withdrawal from the NDA. Multiple attempts by senior BJP leaders, including K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagendran, to persuade OPS to reconsider his decision reportedly failed.
With negotiations reaching a dead end, OPS sharpened his political messaging at the AIADMK General Council (Claim Restoration Committee) meeting held in Vepery on November 24.
Addressing supporters, he declared that he would make an important announcement on December 15, widely expected to outline his political future or the next phase of his fight for the AIADMK's leadership and symbol.
Amid this backdrop, OPS travelled to Delhi along with his son, following what sources describe as an invitation from the BJP's central leadership. His meeting with Amit Shah is being viewed as a renewed attempt by the BJP to keep channels open with the influential Thevar leader, whose support base remains significant in several southern districts.
OPS is currently camping in Delhi and, according to sources, plans to meet more BJP national leaders in the coming days. Only after a full round of consultations will he announce his final stand, his camp has indicated.
With Agency Inputs
