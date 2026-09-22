ETV Bharat / state

Former Accountant Held For Allegedly Setting Surat Market Ablaze Over Rs 10,000 Salary Dispute

Surat: The Crime Branch has arrested Vinod Pandit Savale in connection with the massive fire that broke out at Shyam Sangini Market in the Saroli area of Surat. According to the police investigation, Savale, a former accountant at two firms in the market, allegedly poured petrol and deliberately set the premises on fire over a dispute of his pending salary and alleged humiliation by his employer.

Police said Savale was angry over approximately Rs 10,000 in unpaid salary and wanted to take revenge on the market's owner and the firm's chief accountant. The fire spread and destroyed textile stock worth over Rs 24 crore stored on the sixth floor.

Goods belonging to traders on lower floors were also damaged by water used to douse the fire. The market was sealed for safety reasons, which affected the operations of more than 200 traders, causing further financial losses.

According to the police, 33-year-old Savale, a resident of the Dindoli area, joined Jackorp India and Jagdamba Textile at Shyam Sangini Market as an accountant in April on a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

During his employment, Savale allegedly told police that he was frequently reprimanded by firm owner Hanuman Dwarkaprasad Javar and chief accountant Sumit. He said that he was humiliated and told that he did not know even 10 per cent of the accounting work.