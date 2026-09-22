Former Accountant Held For Allegedly Setting Surat Market Ablaze Over Rs 10,000 Salary Dispute
Police said Savale was angry over Rs 10,000 unpaid salary and wanted to take revenge on the market's owner and the firm's chief accountant
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Surat: The Crime Branch has arrested Vinod Pandit Savale in connection with the massive fire that broke out at Shyam Sangini Market in the Saroli area of Surat. According to the police investigation, Savale, a former accountant at two firms in the market, allegedly poured petrol and deliberately set the premises on fire over a dispute of his pending salary and alleged humiliation by his employer.
Police said Savale was angry over approximately Rs 10,000 in unpaid salary and wanted to take revenge on the market's owner and the firm's chief accountant. The fire spread and destroyed textile stock worth over Rs 24 crore stored on the sixth floor.
Goods belonging to traders on lower floors were also damaged by water used to douse the fire. The market was sealed for safety reasons, which affected the operations of more than 200 traders, causing further financial losses.
According to the police, 33-year-old Savale, a resident of the Dindoli area, joined Jackorp India and Jagdamba Textile at Shyam Sangini Market as an accountant in April on a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.
During his employment, Savale allegedly told police that he was frequently reprimanded by firm owner Hanuman Dwarkaprasad Javar and chief accountant Sumit. He said that he was humiliated and told that he did not know even 10 per cent of the accounting work.
Police said after the bad treatment, Savale quit his job and about Rs 10,000 were unpaid. Despite repeatedly asking for the money, he allegedly did not receive it, which lead to an argument with the owner and further resentment.
During interrogation, Savale allegedly told investigators that he decided to set the market ablaze to teach his former employer a lesson. A day before the incident, he allegedly purchased petrol worth Rs 150 in a plastic bottle from a fuel station near Devadh village. He then hid the bottle in his school bag and waited for an opportunity to set the fire.
Police said Savale initially believed the fire would be attributed to a short circuit and that he would not be suspected. However, when reports emerged on the next day that the fire may have been deliberately set, Savale allegedly became worried. After CCTV footage from the market surfaced, he switched off his mobile phone and left Surat with his family, carrying around Rs 13,000-Rs 14,000 in cash.
According to police, he travelled first to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and later to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He eventually returned to Surat when the Crime Branch arrested him near Flower Garden in the Dindoli area. Following his arrest, the Crime Branch took Savale to Shyam Sangini Market to reconstruct the incident.
During the reconstruction, he allegedly showed investigators how he entered the market, where he hid, and the location where he allegedly poured petrol and started the fire.
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