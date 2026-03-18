ETV Bharat / state

Form Of Exploitation Has Changed, Not Disappeared: Ex-Maoist Leader Devji

By Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Former Maoist central military commission chief and Politburo member Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji said the situation has changed, but poverty, harassment and oppression have not decreased. While the form of exploitation has changed, it has not stopped. "Even though a lot has changed, there seems to be no fundamental change. Poverty is still there. Insults, murders, and rapes keep happening every day. The form of exploitation has changed, but has not disappeared. The movement will continue as long as there is no equal opportunity for everyone in all fields," he added.

"After coming to the outside world, we made some important demands to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. First, we demanded that the ban on the party be lifted and that it be recognised as a political party. However, the CM said that the Centre should confirm this as the state has no authority. Now, a response is expected from the Centre," he added.

Devji also demanded that party members in jails across the country be recognised as political prisoners and released, and Readdy responded positively to this.

On the Naxalite commander Hidma's encounter, Devji said that he had told Hidma not to surrender before the Andhra Pradesh police because the expectations were not correct. "He had to agree as he had received correct reports several times. In this way, the police caught him as soon as he went there. He was arrested, tortured and killed," he added.

Devji said the central committee meeting was held in 2023, while the Politburo meeting was held in August 2024. "That was the last time I saw Ganapathi. We reviewed the decisions, the nationwide movements and the period from 2007 to 2024. We discussed the reasons for the movement's backwardness, the political reasons, and the formulation of political strategies according to the changing political conditions," he added.