Form Of Exploitation Has Changed, Not Disappeared: Ex-Maoist Leader Devji
He said he doesn't want to join any political parties or do politics, as there are many fundamental problems of the people to fight for.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
By Nagarjuna
Hyderabad: Former Maoist central military commission chief and Politburo member Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji said the situation has changed, but poverty, harassment and oppression have not decreased. While the form of exploitation has changed, it has not stopped. "Even though a lot has changed, there seems to be no fundamental change. Poverty is still there. Insults, murders, and rapes keep happening every day. The form of exploitation has changed, but has not disappeared. The movement will continue as long as there is no equal opportunity for everyone in all fields," he added.
"After coming to the outside world, we made some important demands to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. First, we demanded that the ban on the party be lifted and that it be recognised as a political party. However, the CM said that the Centre should confirm this as the state has no authority. Now, a response is expected from the Centre," he added.
Devji also demanded that party members in jails across the country be recognised as political prisoners and released, and Readdy responded positively to this.
On the Naxalite commander Hidma's encounter, Devji said that he had told Hidma not to surrender before the Andhra Pradesh police because the expectations were not correct. "He had to agree as he had received correct reports several times. In this way, the police caught him as soon as he went there. He was arrested, tortured and killed," he added.
Devji said the central committee meeting was held in 2023, while the Politburo meeting was held in August 2024. "That was the last time I saw Ganapathi. We reviewed the decisions, the nationwide movements and the period from 2007 to 2024. We discussed the reasons for the movement's backwardness, the political reasons, and the formulation of political strategies according to the changing political conditions," he added.
Devji, who joined the movement in 1984, said such situations have come about because they were not implemented properly. "We wrote a circular saying how to move forward in today's situation. Let's rely on legal struggles and open struggles to inspire people and move them forward," he added.
The former Maoist leader said the committee makes decisions collectively. "The committee members meet with as many people as possible. We set an agenda, discuss political, military and construction issues. We make decisions based on the majority," he added.
According to Devji, a peace talks committee was formed in Telangana under the leadership of Justice Chandrakumar. "We responded positively to this and announced that we are ready for talks if Operation Kagar is stopped. The Centre ignored the appeal made by Basava Raju as secretary. As a result, no talks took place," he added.
He does not want to term their decision to come out of the forest as surrender. "Till yesterday, we led a life of despair, but today we have come into public life. If we live a private life, stop fighting for the people, leave politics, or leave Mao's ideology, it will be a surrender. But we have come into public life. In 2011, the movement was in a bad state. There was a setback in 2020, when a series of losses continued," he added.
Devji said he doesn't want to join any political parties and do politics. "There are many fundamental problems of the people. We will fight them within the domain of law. We will talk about job security, labour problems, fixed working hours, allowances, and pension problems faced by unorganised workers. The reasons for which the movement started have not yet been resolved. We will fight these legally and will undertake a program to stand by those who died for the party," he added.
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