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26 Form-7 Applications Received By BLO From Nandlal Were Never Digitised: UP CEO

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday informed that the 26 Form-7 applications (for the removal of names from the voter list) received by the BLO from Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net.

In a post on X, the CEO Uttar Pradesh (through its handle @ceoup) said, "The 26 Form-7 applications (for the removal of names from the voter list) received by the BLO from Mr Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net. Hence, none of those 26 names was removed from the voter list. An FIR under Sections 336(3), 340(2) and 318(4) of the BNS has already been lodged in this matter at Gosainganj police station, Sultanpur district."

It is also informed that since the completion of the SIR in UP on April 10, 2026, we have not received a single complaint from either the Samajwadi Party or anyone else regarding the mass deletion of names of their supporters, Muslims, or members of any marginalised community from the voter list. During the first half of February this year, the Samajwadi Party submitted a number of complaints regarding multiple attempts at bulk submission of Form-7 applications to remove the names of its supporters. As a result of the quick and effective action taken on those complaints, the issue was fully resolved by February 18, the X post said. Two press conferences were organised in February, during which data was presented to the media to explain that the apprehension that mass deletion of names from the voter list had taken place was misplaced and not supported by facts, it said.