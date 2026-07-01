ETV Bharat / state

Forgotten Memorial At Old Sela Pass Restored To Honour BRO Personnel Who Built India’s Himalayan Lifeline

Tezpur: Along the historic Old Sela Pass Road leading to Tawang, a small shrine has stood the test of time for more than five decades, commemorating the extraordinary courage of the men who built some of India’s most strategic mountain roads. Now, the iconic 1972 Smriti Chorten has been restored, ensuring that the legacy of those unsung heroes continues to inspire future generations.

Dedicated to personnel of the 14 Border Roads Task Force (14 BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the memorial honours those who lost their lives while constructing roads through the unforgiving terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. For years, the shrine withstood heavy snowfall, freezing winds and the harsh Himalayan climate, much like the men whose names are engraved upon it.

Forgotten Memorial At Old Sela Pass Restored To Honour BRO Personnel Who Built India’s Himalayan Lifeline (ETV Bharat)

Long before advanced construction equipment reached these remote mountains, BRO personnel battled blizzards, avalanches, landslides and extreme temperatures to carve out vital road links connecting Arunachal Pradesh’s remote frontiers with the rest of the country. Many laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Originally dedicated in 1972, the Smriti Chorten has since stood as a symbol of resilience, dedication and national service. More than a memorial, it serves as a reminder that every kilometre of road through the Eastern Himalayas was built through immense hardship and sacrifice.