Forgotten Memorial At Old Sela Pass Restored To Honour BRO Personnel Who Built India’s Himalayan Lifeline
The restored 1972 Smriti Chorten honours BRO road builders whose sacrifice helped establish India’s strategic connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh’s Himalayas, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Tezpur: Along the historic Old Sela Pass Road leading to Tawang, a small shrine has stood the test of time for more than five decades, commemorating the extraordinary courage of the men who built some of India’s most strategic mountain roads. Now, the iconic 1972 Smriti Chorten has been restored, ensuring that the legacy of those unsung heroes continues to inspire future generations.
Dedicated to personnel of the 14 Border Roads Task Force (14 BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the memorial honours those who lost their lives while constructing roads through the unforgiving terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. For years, the shrine withstood heavy snowfall, freezing winds and the harsh Himalayan climate, much like the men whose names are engraved upon it.
Long before advanced construction equipment reached these remote mountains, BRO personnel battled blizzards, avalanches, landslides and extreme temperatures to carve out vital road links connecting Arunachal Pradesh’s remote frontiers with the rest of the country. Many laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Originally dedicated in 1972, the Smriti Chorten has since stood as a symbol of resilience, dedication and national service. More than a memorial, it serves as a reminder that every kilometre of road through the Eastern Himalayas was built through immense hardship and sacrifice.
The restored shrine retains its original character while giving the memorial a renewed appearance. Among its most poignant features is the engraved tribute written by Ruth Marley, wife of the then 14 BRTF Commander, Lt Col H. Marley. Her poem is a fitting tribute to the road builders who “died with their snow boots on” and captures the courage of men who served the nation amid relentless snowstorms and some of the world’s harshest working conditions.
Located beside the historic Old Sela Road, which served as a crucial lifeline long before the modern highway, the memorial tells the story of the engineers and workers whose dedication helped build India’s strategic connectivity in the Eastern Himalayas.
The restoration was undertaken by 42 BRTF under Project Vartak, breathing new life into a landmark deeply valued by BRO veterans, local communities and travellers.
On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the effort, describing it as more than the conservation of a monument. He said the restoration honours the history, sacrifice and enduring relationship between the BRO and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He also appreciated the participation of the Monpa community, whose offering of sacred prayer flags following traditional Buddhist prayers reflected the deep respect the memorial commands.
The involvement of the Monpa community added a significant cultural dimension to the ceremony, reinforcing the close bond between local residents and the BRO.
More than a restored monument, the Smriti Chorten is a reminder that the roads winding through the mighty Himalayas were built not only with engineering skill but also with extraordinary courage, perseverance and sacrifice. Once again overlooking the majestic Sela Pass, the memorial will keep alive the memory of the unsung heroes of 14 BRTF, whose legacy lives on in every road connecting India’s eastern frontier.
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