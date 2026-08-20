Forgery Alleged In Attempt To Sell 1,100 Bighas Of Former Jodhpur Maharaja's Ancestral Land
The disputed paperwork reportedly recorded cash payments for the properties, while the complaint maintains that no sale consent or consideration was given.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Jodhpur: An attempt to usurp hundreds of bighas of ancestral land belonging to former Jodhpur Maharaja Gaj Singh, valued at crores of rupees, has come to light after a group allegedly tried to sell the property using forged documents.
The case relates to around 1,100 bighas of ancestral land in Pali district belonging to the former Jodhpur royal family.
The alleged fraud came to light when the accused recently approached the registration department seeking to pay stamp duty and obtain legal recognition for fake, nearly decade-old sale agreements.
After the discovery, police registered a case at the Udaimandir police station in Jodhpur against 10 named accused, based on a complaint filed by Mahendra Singh Tanwar, representing former Maharaja Gaj Singh.
Power Of Attorney Allegedly Misused
According to Udaimandir police station officer Ramkrishna Tada, the police registered the case based on the complaint submitted by Gaj Singh's representative. The complaint states that Gaj Singh had issued a general power of attorney to the late Dilip Singh on October 15, 2015, authorising him to represent him only in court cases, tribunal proceedings and tax-related matters.
The power of attorney did not authorise Dilip Singh to sell property or enter into any transaction involving the assets. Despite this, Dilip Singh allegedly joined hands with the other accused and prepared fake sale agreements in March 2016, without having any legal authority to do so.
According to the complaint, the agreements showed the entire consideration amount as having been paid in cash, allegedly to avoid a bank trail and make the documents appear genuine.
The alleged fraud surfaced recently when the accused approached the Deputy Inspector General (Registration and Stamps), Pali-Jodhpur, seeking to deposit stamp duty to validate the unregistered agreements prepared nearly 10 years ago.
The sudden application to pay stamp duty on such a large tract of land after almost a decade raised suspicion within the registration department.
Officials subsequently scrutinised the documents in detail, following which alleged discrepancies and the larger forgery came to light.
Multiple Parcels Of Pali Land Mentioned In Fake Agreements
The alleged forged documents included land in Chandlai and Sardar Samand. The documents reportedly showed 10 accused persons: Kamal Kanwar, Usha Kanwar, Kailash Kanwar, Priyanka Kanwar, Jetharam, Bhawani Singh, Damyanti, Ganpatlal, Ravindra Gaud and Bharat Kumar, as holding 10 per cent shares each in a total of 1,039 bighas of land.
The land included Khasra Nos. 518, 519 and 520 at Chandlai and Khasra No. 09 at Sardar Samand, allegedly shown in the name of Dilip Singh in the documents.
Fake sale agreements were also allegedly prepared for 29 bighas and 3 biswas of land under Khasra No. 5 at Sardar Samand, around 23 bighas under Khasra Nos. 513 to 516 at Chandlai and approximately 3.5 bighas under Khasra Nos. 35, 48 and 49 at Sobdawas.
The complaint clearly states that Gaj Singh had neither consented to the sale of these properties nor received any payment for them. According to the report submitted to the police, he continues to remain in actual possession and control of all the properties.
Udaimandir police have registered the case under provisions relating to cheating, forgery of valuable security, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy. The investigation has been handed over to Assistant Sub-Inspector Madanlal.
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