ETV Bharat / state

Forgery Alleged In Attempt To Sell 1,100 Bighas Of Former Jodhpur Maharaja's Ancestral Land

Jodhpur: An attempt to usurp hundreds of bighas of ancestral land belonging to former Jodhpur Maharaja Gaj Singh, valued at crores of rupees, has come to light after a group allegedly tried to sell the property using forged documents.

The case relates to around 1,100 bighas of ancestral land in Pali district belonging to the former Jodhpur royal family.

The alleged fraud came to light when the accused recently approached the registration department seeking to pay stamp duty and obtain legal recognition for fake, nearly decade-old sale agreements.

After the discovery, police registered a case at the Udaimandir police station in Jodhpur against 10 named accused, based on a complaint filed by Mahendra Singh Tanwar, representing former Maharaja Gaj Singh.

Power Of Attorney Allegedly Misused

According to Udaimandir police station officer Ramkrishna Tada, the police registered the case based on the complaint submitted by Gaj Singh's representative. The complaint states that Gaj Singh had issued a general power of attorney to the late Dilip Singh on October 15, 2015, authorising him to represent him only in court cases, tribunal proceedings and tax-related matters.

The power of attorney did not authorise Dilip Singh to sell property or enter into any transaction involving the assets. Despite this, Dilip Singh allegedly joined hands with the other accused and prepared fake sale agreements in March 2016, without having any legal authority to do so.

According to the complaint, the agreements showed the entire consideration amount as having been paid in cash, allegedly to avoid a bank trail and make the documents appear genuine.

The alleged fraud surfaced recently when the accused approached the Deputy Inspector General (Registration and Stamps), Pali-Jodhpur, seeking to deposit stamp duty to validate the unregistered agreements prepared nearly 10 years ago.