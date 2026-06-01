ETV Bharat / state

Forged Signature Row Triggers Internal Revolt In Trinamool; Split Fears Loom Over Bengal Politics

Kolkata: After the allegations of forged signatures in the selection of the Tiramool Congress’ Leader of the Opposition, there are possibilities of a split within the party.

The controversy erupted following the conclusion of the 2026 Assembly elections, when the Trinamool Congress announced veteran leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The decision was reportedly based on a letter from the party’s All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, stating that newly elected MLAs had unanimously backed the proposal.

However, soon after the announcement, allegations surfaced that signatures of several MLAs listed in the supporting resolution had been forged.

The state government has since formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. According to reports, CID officials have visited the residences of several MLAs and even that of Abhishek Banerjee to verify the authenticity of the signatures submitted in the proposal.

The forged-signature controversy appears to have intensified long-standing internal tensions within the Trinamool Congress.

Signs of discontent became visible on Sunday during a meeting called by party chief Mamata Banerjee. According to party sources, only around 20 of the 80 newly elected MLAs attended the meeting, with the absence of the remaining legislators being viewed as a message of dissent against the leadership.

Adding to the crisis, recently expelled leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha are reportedly in touch with a large group of dissatisfied MLAs.

Sources say the two leaders have held a series of confidential meetings over the past 48 hours with rebel legislators and have secured support from more than 50 MLAs. Reports suggest that this group may submit a signed letter to the Speaker of the Assembly proposing Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of what they call as the “real Trinamool” legislative bloc.

Speaking to the media, Sandipan Saha said the dissident camp had acted only as “whistleblowers” within the party’s internal structure.