Forged Papers Used To Secure Rs 1.25 Crore Loan Against Dead Farmer's Land In Madhya Pradesh Village
Brothers allege 15-acre ancestral land was mortgaged using fake documents; police probe bank officials' role.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Raisen: A major case of fraud has been detected in Rajpura village of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, after fraudsters allegedly used forged land documents belonging to a farmer who passed away 27 years ago to secure a loan of Rs 1.25 crore.
The farmer's sons have accused the fraudsters of colluding with a bank manager to obtain the loan against 15 acres of land that belonged to their deceased father. The brothers claim that about Rs 35 lakh from the approved amount was transferred into the fraudsters' accounts.
The fraud was uncovered when the village patwari (land records officer) informed the sons, Lal Sahab Rai and Meghraj Rai, that a loan of over Rs 1.25 crore had been approved against their land. The brothers, who live in Bhopal, immediately visited the government bank branch in Obedullaganj to verify the claim.
In their complaint, the brothers stated that their father died nearly three decades ago and that most of the family's land was already transferred to their names. However, the mutation of the remaining 15-acre land was still pending.
“A loan of Rs 1.35 crore was sanctioned by fraudulently mortgaging the 15-acre plot. The fraudsters committed this scam in collusion with the bank, using forged documents," the complainants alleged.
The brothers complained that the bank manager initially dismissed their concerns. After several requests, he refused to give them copies of documents. They also questioned how such a large loan could be approved without verifying ownership and completing physical verification. They alleged that the bank's internal checks were overlooked.
Following their complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Nayak directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Obaidullaganj to conduct a an investigation into the matter. "We are investigating which account received the loan funds and on the basis of which documents the loan was sanctioned. Once the beneficiary is identified, it will become clear which bank employee played a direct role in this matter. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigation."
When ETV Bharat tried to speak with the bank manager about the issue, he declined to answer any questions and said that he was not authorised to speak to the media.
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