ETV Bharat / state

Forged Papers Used To Secure Rs 1.25 Crore Loan Against Dead Farmer's Land In Madhya Pradesh Village

Raisen: A major case of fraud has been detected in Rajpura village of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, after fraudsters allegedly used forged land documents belonging to a farmer who passed away 27 years ago to secure a loan of Rs 1.25 crore.

The farmer's sons have accused the fraudsters of colluding with a bank manager to obtain the loan against 15 acres of land that belonged to their deceased father. The brothers claim that about Rs 35 lakh from the approved amount was transferred into the fraudsters' accounts.

The fraud was uncovered when the village patwari (land records officer) informed the sons, Lal Sahab Rai and Meghraj Rai, that a loan of over Rs 1.25 crore had been approved against their land. The brothers, who live in Bhopal, immediately visited the government bank branch in Obedullaganj to verify the claim.

In their complaint, the brothers stated that their father died nearly three decades ago and that most of the family's land was already transferred to their names. However, the mutation of the remaining 15-acre land was still pending.