ETV Bharat / state

'Forests Our Ancestral Lands': Tribals Protest PM Modi-Led International Big Cats Meet In Karnataka

Members of a tribal federation holding placards to register protest against the PM Narendra Modi-Led international meet on Big cats in Karnataka ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A federation of Adivasi gram sabhas in Karnataka’s Nagarahole National Park has opposed the recent meeting of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), alleging that conservation policies have led to decades of displacement and denial of rights for indigenous communities.

The Nagarahole Adivasi Jammapale Hakku Sthapana Samiti (NAJHSS), which represents Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Paniya and Yerava communities, said the forests are their ancestral lands and have been home to their people for generations.

In a press statement, the federation said its members had lived in and protected the forests long before they were declared protected areas. “We believe that people, forests and animals are equals. We have coexisted in this shared space for generations, and protecting each other is a fundamental way of life,” it said.

The group criticised the decision to hold the IBCA meeting in Nagarahole without consulting local gram sabhas. It urged visiting delegates to “conduct themselves with dignity and respect” in what it described as indigenous territory.

The IBCA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen global cooperation for the conservation of big cats. However, the federation alleged that such initiatives ignore the human cost of conservation in areas notified as tiger reserves.

Allegations against conservation agencies

The Samiti accused the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and international conservation groups of promoting exclusionary policies. It names organisations such as the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature and the Wildlife Conservation Society among those it claims influence conservation practices in India.