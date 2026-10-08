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Forests In Catchment Area Of Bhagirathi River Not In Good Health, Says Study

Dehradun: The forests in the catchment area of the Bhagirathi River are not in good health. A recent study at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Garhwal University has revealed that deforestation, cutting of tree branches, excessive grazing, leaf clearing, forest fires and construction of temporary wooden structures are affecting the natural regeneration of trees.

Interestingly, the researchers were unable to find seeds and saplings of 22.60% species. This means that these species exist only in adult form. The researchers studied 24 forests of Uttarkashi and Tehri districts. The research paper 'Forest structure and regeneration responses to altitudinal and disturbance gradients in the temperate Garhwal Himalaya' by Yashwant Singh Rana, Om Prakash Tiwari and Chandra Mohan Sharma was published on September 28, 2026, in the journal 'Discover Forests'.

The study found that if the present conditions persist, the population of the trees could decline in future, and some species could even become locally extinct. Twenty-four forests were selected for the study between an altitude of 1,500 metres to 3,000 metres, ranging from low, medium and high impact forests.

The researchers focused on cedar, three species of oak, rhododendron, himalayan fir, blue pine, rag, taxus (thuner), birch bark and maple trees. The highest human pressure was found in low-altitude forests and near the villages where people collect wood and leaves for fuel and fodder, graze livestock, cut tree branches and sometimes even set fires, which directly impacts new plants, preventing them from growing properly.

On the other hand, forests located in high altitudes were found to be more protected. But during the summer, when people travel to higher altitudes, they build temporary huts there. Consequently, pressure is now increasing on high altitude forests as well. These huts are made using wood from trees such as Himalayan fir and kharsu.

A relationship between the number of seedlings and the number of small plants that emerged from seeds was observed. Where there were more seeded plants, there were also more small plants. However, in many locations, the process of seed-to-sapling and small plants to grow into large trees was weak. There were 22% plants of the 41 species studied that were not regenerating.

The researchers studied the regeneration of trees by dividing them into five categories. There were 34.25% trees found to be in the good regeneration, 12.33% in general regeneration, 16.10% in weak generation and 22.60% in no generation category. There were 14.73% plants growing in new places.

The study pointed out that the canopy cover controls regeneration. If the forest canopy is too open, the ground becomes hot and dry, preventing new plants from growing. If it is too dense, light cannot reach the ground, which also weakens the plants. Therefore, canopy cover balance is essential.