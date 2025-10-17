ETV Bharat / state

'Forests Can't Shield, Protect Yourself, Join Mainstream': Top Maoist Leader Ashanna Alias Roopesh Surrenders

Raipur: In a major setback to the outlawed Maoist movement, senior Central Committee member Ashanna alias Roopesh has surrendered before authorities, marking one of the most significant surrenders in recent years in the country.

Speaking emotionally before laying down arms, Ashanna said, “We took this decision under difficult circumstances. Some of our comrades still want to fight, but I urge them to consider our safety first. It is time for society to come into the mainstream.”

In a video, Ashanna is seen wearing a cap and speaking in Hindi, “Protect yourselves. The forests can no longer shield us forever. Contact those in other states and return. The time to rebuild lives is now.”

Rise to Naxal ranks from a humble village background