ETV Bharat / state

Forest Watcher Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Karnataka

Chamarajanagara: A 48-year-old forest watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant while on anti-poaching duty in Hunasebayalu forest area of Ponnachi zone of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadevaswamy (48), a resident of Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk. He had been working as a forest watcher in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary for around 20 years. Mahadevaswamy is survived by his wife and two children.

On Saturday night he was at an anti-poaching camp in the Hunasebayalu forest area when he heard some unusual noises and stepped out to check. Suddenly, a wild elephant attacked him.

Mahadevaswamy suffered severe injuries and fell unconscious after the incident. The Forest Department staff took him to the government hospital in Kollegal town, where doctors declared him brought dead.