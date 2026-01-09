ETV Bharat / state

Forest Officials Seizes Over 40 Tiger Skins, 133 Claws In Gujarat’s Rajpipla

Rajpipla: More than 40 suspected tiger skins and over 100 claws were seized in Rajpipla in Gujarat's Narmada district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made from a room in an old building belonging to the Dharmeshwar Mahadev Temple near Rajpipla in Narmada district. This is believed to be the first instance in Gujarat where such a large number of tiger remains have been found. The temple trustee informed the Forest Department that suspicious items were lying in an old building of the temple.

Acting upon the information, a team led by the Rajpipla Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jignesh Soni immediately reached the spot. The search operation yielded 37 complete tiger skins, 4 pieces of skin, and 133 tiger claws.