Forest Officials Seizes Over 40 Tiger Skins, 133 Claws In Gujarat’s Rajpipla
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Rajpipla: More than 40 suspected tiger skins and over 100 claws were seized in Rajpipla in Gujarat's Narmada district, forest officials said on Thursday.
The seizure was made from a room in an old building belonging to the Dharmeshwar Mahadev Temple near Rajpipla in Narmada district. This is believed to be the first instance in Gujarat where such a large number of tiger remains have been found. The temple trustee informed the Forest Department that suspicious items were lying in an old building of the temple.
Acting upon the information, a team led by the Rajpipla Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jignesh Soni immediately reached the spot. The search operation yielded 37 complete tiger skins, 4 pieces of skin, and 133 tiger claws.
"During the investigation of the incident at the Rajpipla Range Office, more than 40 skins were found in a suspicious box, which outwardly resemble tiger skins, but their exact nature will be determined after they are sent to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory). 133 claws have also been found, and their authenticity is being verified,” said Soni.
The forest officer added that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the incident has been reported to the government. Preliminary findings from the Forest Department suggest that these skins and claws have been stored at this location for over 35 years.
The Maharaj (priest) who lived in the temple, and who is reportedly originally from Madhya Pradesh, passed away on July 7, 2025. All these tiger claws and skins were found in the same room where the Maharaja lived. The Forest Department is now investigating the late Maharaja’s contacts to determine who he may have interacted with. Authorities are also probing the origins and transportation of such a large quantity of these items, and whether a broader interstate smuggling network was involved.
