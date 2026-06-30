ETV Bharat / state

Forest Officials Assaulted During Plantation Drive In Odisha’s Balangir, Six Injured

Balangir: Six forest personnel were allegedly assaulted by villagers during a plantation drive in Odisha’s Balangir district on Tuesday, leaving them injured, officials said. The incident took place at Yubamal village under Turekela police station limits when a forest department team had gone to carry out plantation work under the Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) scheme.

According to forest officials, villagers confronted the team during the plantation activity and allegedly attacked them with sticks after an argument. When additional forest guards reached the spot following a call for assistance, they too were allegedly chased and assaulted.

The injured include one forester, three forest guards and two members of the Para Squad. A video purportedly showing the assault had surfaced on social media. The forest department has lodged a complaint with Turekela police, following which an investigation has been initiated. Officials said the accused villagers are currently absconding.