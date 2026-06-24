ETV Bharat / state

Forest Official Feeds 'Poha' To Sambar Deer In Satpura; Wildlife Activist Demands Action

Narmadapuram: A forest official allegedly fed poha (flattened rice) to a Sambar deer in the core zone of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Vinod Verma, SDO of the Churna Range at Satpura, had posted the video on Tuesday, where he was seen having breakfast. A Sambar deer is also seen near the breakfast table, whom he purportedly offered some poha.

After the video went viral, wildlife expert Ajay Dubey of Bhopal has demanded action, citing a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which punishes those disturbing any wild animal or altering its natural habits by feeding food meant for humans.

"Rules dictate that rescued wild animals must be kept in isolation, which has been violated in this case. Wild animals should not be given any form of human food. It is dangerous. Sambar is a protected animal under Schedule III of the Act. A conviction in this case could lead to imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine," he added.