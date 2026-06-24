Forest Official Feeds 'Poha' To Sambar Deer In Satpura; Wildlife Activist Demands Action
Churna Range SDO Vinod Verma said the fawn had approached him on its own during breakfast, and he did not offer any food to it.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Narmadapuram: A forest official allegedly fed poha (flattened rice) to a Sambar deer in the core zone of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
Vinod Verma, SDO of the Churna Range at Satpura, had posted the video on Tuesday, where he was seen having breakfast. A Sambar deer is also seen near the breakfast table, whom he purportedly offered some poha.
After the video went viral, wildlife expert Ajay Dubey of Bhopal has demanded action, citing a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which punishes those disturbing any wild animal or altering its natural habits by feeding food meant for humans.
"Rules dictate that rescued wild animals must be kept in isolation, which has been violated in this case. Wild animals should not be given any form of human food. It is dangerous. Sambar is a protected animal under Schedule III of the Act. A conviction in this case could lead to imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine," he added.
Dubey said while the general public is prohibited from posting photos of wildlife on social media, an official has posted photos of feeding a Sambar deer. "The animal can fall sick due to the official's action, and the disease could spread to other antelopes immediately," he added.
Dubey said an official's duty is to protect wildlife, not to lure them with food or attempt to domesticate them, which constitutes a gross violation of departmental discipline.
After Dubey complained to senior forest department officials about the matter, Rakhi Nanda, the field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, has been directed to investigate it and submit a report.
Meanwhile, Verma said the deer approached him on its own during breakfast, and he didn't offer any food. "In February, the Sambar fawn had strayed into the forest outskirts and joined a herd of goats. Later, the fawn was released into the forest near the Kapildhara camp. Since then, it visits the vicinity of the camp frequently. When it came near me, I did not feed it anything," he added.
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