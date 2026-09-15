Uttarakhand’s Forest Fire App Draws Interest From Other States And Organizations
According to the Forest Department, this app has helped reduce response time by approximately nine hours.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Dehradun: An app to control forest fires that was developed in Uttarakhand in 2021 has drawn interest from other states and organizations. The Forest Fire app was developed by Vaibhav Kumar Singh and was incorporated into the Forest Department's system. It is being used in Uttarakhand after several phased updates.
The app helps monitor fire locations, deploy personnel, position vehicles and reach the scene. It has helped reduce response times by approximately nine hours. Uttar Pradesh has shown interest in its utility, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has praised it while offering its use in other states.
The magnitude of the forest fire challenge in Uttarakhand can be gauged from the fact that the state saw 276 forest fires recorded over a period of two and a half months this year. Over 90% of the incidents were reported from the Garhwal region.
To prevent the forest fires, the Department claims to have maintained approximately 13,000 km of fire lines across the state. It has emphasized preparedness and drills in all 41 Forest Divisions. Despite this, due to the mountainous terrain, remote forests and lack of road connectivity in many areas, transporting teams to the scene after receiving a fire alert remains a constant challenge. This is the challenge the Forest Fire app attempts to mitigate through technology.
The app’s capabilities go beyond just reporting fires. It helps relay information about the location of a forest fire to the relevant officials and staff while tracking which employee or team was dispatched to the scene and when they arrived. It also connects several Forest Department vehicles while assessing which vehicle or team is closest to the fire site and can reach the scene first.
This is crucial in forest fire control because controlling a forest fire early can reduce its potential to spread to a larger area. Minimizing the time between notification and response is crucial.
According to the Forest Department, this app has helped reduce response time by approximately nine hours. Another important component of the app is forest fire data that can be used to study the fire situation in a particular area, the patterns of occurrence and the possible causes. This data can also be useful in developing future strategies.
Read More