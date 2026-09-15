ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand’s Forest Fire App Draws Interest From Other States And Organizations

File photo of a forest fire in Uttarakhand ( Etv Bharat )

Dehradun: An app to control forest fires that was developed in Uttarakhand in 2021 has drawn interest from other states and organizations. The Forest Fire app was developed by Vaibhav Kumar Singh and was incorporated into the Forest Department's system. It is being used in Uttarakhand after several phased updates. The app helps monitor fire locations, deploy personnel, position vehicles and reach the scene. It has helped reduce response times by approximately nine hours. Uttar Pradesh has shown interest in its utility, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has praised it while offering its use in other states. File photo of a forest fire in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) The magnitude of the forest fire challenge in Uttarakhand can be gauged from the fact that the state saw 276 forest fires recorded over a period of two and a half months this year. Over 90% of the incidents were reported from the Garhwal region.