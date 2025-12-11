ETV Bharat / state

Forest Dept Shooter Kills 'Man-Eating' Leopard In Uttarakhand Village

Pauri: Locals at Gajald village here on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief after a shooter hired by the Forest Department shot dead a 'man-eating' leopard.

Pauri Forest Divisional Officer, Abhimanyu Singh confirmed that the female leopard around five years old, was killed by shooter Joy Hukil and his team on Wednesday night. The killed leopard is the same captured in the trap cameras installed in the area, Singh said. The leopard's carcass was later transported to the Nagdev Forest Range in Pauri for further proceedings. Singh said that a DNA sample of the killed leopard will be taken and tested to ascertain if it was the same leopard.

Villagers had been living under fear due to the terror caused by the leopard. Last Thursday, a 45-year-old man, Rajendra Nautiyal, was attacked and killed by a leopard at the village. Since then, leopard activity has been continuously observed in the area. On Wednesday, a leopard attacked a woman in the Chaubattakhal area leaving her grievously injured. Several domestic animals were also attacked by the big cat, causing widespread anger among the villagers. The villagers demanded that, in addition to the departmental shooters, a private shooter be immediately deployed to eliminate the man-eating leopard.