Forest Dept On High Alert After Tigress, Daughter Fight Over Territory At Ranthambore National Park

Sawai Madhopur: The forest department is on a high alert after tigress Ridhhi (T-124) and her daughter T-2504 of Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur sustained injuries following a fierce fight over territory.

Ranthambore divisional forest officer (DFO) Manas Singh has been personally monitoring the activities of the big cats. "The fight broke out in Zone III of the national park, resulting in an injury to tigress Riddhi's ear and to her daughter's leg. The forest department team is currently on high alert at the site and is continuously monitoring the activities of the tigresses," he said.

Ranthambore ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh and veterinary officer Dr CP Meena inspected the big cats at Zone III. The forest department will assess the extent of the injuries to the tigress and her daughter based on photographs and observations, after which a decision will be made regarding the animals under the direction of its officials, Singh said.

Territorial conflicts between tigers and tigresses are not uncommon in Ranthambore National Park, as several such incidents have occurred in the past, some even leading to deaths.

In early December, a seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Atila Balaji temple in Ranthambore. The child, Vikram Banjara, was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes near a handpump, grabbed him by the neck, and dragged him away. "My son was walking with me. He fell just a little behind, and suddenly a tiger came out of the bushes, grabbed him in its jaws, and took him away. I ran after it and shouted for help," he added.