Forest Dept On High Alert After Tigress, Daughter Fight Over Territory At Ranthambore National Park
DFO Manas Singh, who has been monitoring the big cats, said the fight broke out in Zone III, resulting in an injury to the tigresses.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: The forest department is on a high alert after tigress Ridhhi (T-124) and her daughter T-2504 of Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur sustained injuries following a fierce fight over territory.
Ranthambore divisional forest officer (DFO) Manas Singh has been personally monitoring the activities of the big cats. "The fight broke out in Zone III of the national park, resulting in an injury to tigress Riddhi's ear and to her daughter's leg. The forest department team is currently on high alert at the site and is continuously monitoring the activities of the tigresses," he said.
Ranthambore ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh and veterinary officer Dr CP Meena inspected the big cats at Zone III. The forest department will assess the extent of the injuries to the tigress and her daughter based on photographs and observations, after which a decision will be made regarding the animals under the direction of its officials, Singh said.
Territorial conflicts between tigers and tigresses are not uncommon in Ranthambore National Park, as several such incidents have occurred in the past, some even leading to deaths.
In early December, a seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Atila Balaji temple in Ranthambore. The child, Vikram Banjara, was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes near a handpump, grabbed him by the neck, and dragged him away. "My son was walking with me. He fell just a little behind, and suddenly a tiger came out of the bushes, grabbed him in its jaws, and took him away. I ran after it and shouted for help," he added.
Shocked by the sudden attack, his father Ramjilal Banjara screamed for help, hearing which, people from the nearby Banjara settlement rushed to the spot and threw stones into the bushes. After a search, the body of Vikram was found deep inside the forest. The incident took place near the Banjara settlement, where 25-30 families live. Residents said the animal dragged the child nearly 150 meters into the bushes.
Following the attack, the family refused to accept the body. Collector Kanaram and SP Anil Kumar Beniwal tried to convince the family. DFO Manas Singh said, "The incident is tragic. The family will receive all possible assistance from the government. Clearly, the attack was by a leopard, which grabbed the child by his neck near the handpump close to the temple."
Collector Kanaram, after meeting the family at the mortuary, said the administration is committed to extending every possible help. The family, however, alleges a dispute with the forest department over the construction of a wall in the area and claims that the department is trying to forcefully build it.
[With agency inputs]
