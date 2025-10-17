Forest Dept Captures Wild Elephant 'Rolex' After Days Of Tension In Coimbatore
Coimbatore: The wild elephant, locally infamous as 'Rolex', which had been causing panic among residents in the Thondamuthur region, was finally captured on Thursday night after a prolonged operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, assisted by Kumki elephants and veterinary experts.
Coimbatore district, lying adjacent to the Western Ghats, frequently witnesses the movement of wild animals such as elephants and leopards in its foothill villages. Among these areas, Thondamuthur has faced repeated disturbances from wild elephants straying into villages, damaging crops, and occasionally attacking residents.
To control the situation, the Forest Department deployed three Kumki elephants -- Muthu, Narasimhan, and Kapildev -- from the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Topslip Camp under the Ulaandy range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The operation aimed to capture the male elephant, which had repeatedly damaged crops and property near Narasipuram.
During the initial attempt, the elephant attacked Forest Department's Veterinary Assistant Vijayaraghavan while he was attempting to administer a tranquilizer dart. The officer sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, leading authorities to temporarily suspend the operation. Despite the setback, a special monitoring team continued to track the elephant’s movements.
Soon after, two of the Kumki elephants, Muthu and Narasimhan, exhibited signs of musth, a condition that makes male elephants aggressive, forcing the team to return them to Kozhikamuthi Camp for safety reasons. Subsequently, Kumki elephants Chinnathambi, Wasim, and Bomman were brought from the Camp to strengthen the team, bringing the total number of Kumkis involved to four.
With the help of a medical team comprising veterinarians Vanila, Kalaivanan, Rajesh, and retired vet Manokaran, the operation resumed earlier this week. On Thursday night, ‘Rolex’ entered a private agricultural estate in the Injikuzhi area near Thondamuthur, where he was successfully tranquilized. The team then used Kumki elephants and pagans (trained elephant handlers) to load him onto a truck.
The captured elephant has been shifted to the Varakaliyar facility near Topslip under the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, where he will be kept there for observation and rehabilitation.
