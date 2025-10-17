ETV Bharat / state

Forest Dept Captures Wild Elephant 'Rolex' After Days Of Tension In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The wild elephant, locally infamous as 'Rolex', which had been causing panic among residents in the Thondamuthur region, was finally captured on Thursday night after a prolonged operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, assisted by Kumki elephants and veterinary experts. Coimbatore district, lying adjacent to the Western Ghats, frequently witnesses the movement of wild animals such as elephants and leopards in its foothill villages. Among these areas, Thondamuthur has faced repeated disturbances from wild elephants straying into villages, damaging crops, and occasionally attacking residents. Forest Dept Captures Wild Elephant 'Rolex' After Days Of Tension In Coimbatore (ETV Bharat) To control the situation, the Forest Department deployed three Kumki elephants -- Muthu, Narasimhan, and Kapildev -- from the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Topslip Camp under the Ulaandy range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The operation aimed to capture the male elephant, which had repeatedly damaged crops and property near Narasipuram.