Uttarakhand: Commercial LPG Halt Hits Hospitality Sector; Hoteliers Shootdown Firewood Plans

Dehradun: The suspension of commercial LPG cylinder supply amid global fuel disruptions has severely affected hotels and restaurants across Uttarakhand, with industry bodies warning of closures and job losses if the crisis continues.

The disruption follows escalating tensions in West Asia that have strained fuel supply chains. In response, the Union Petroleum Ministry has temporarily halted commercial LPG supply nationwide, prioritising hospitals, hostels, and schools. While domestic LPG remains available, revised booking rules have added pressure on consumers and businesses alike.

Firewood alternative sparks debate

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal announced that the Forest Department would arrange firewood supplies for commercial establishments through the Forest Corporation to help them cope with the shortage. However, hoteliers and food business operators have termed the proposal impractical.

Manu Kochhar, president of the Dehradun Hotel Industry Association, said commercial kitchens are not designed for wood-fired cooking. He warned that using firewood could invite penalties from environmental and food safety regulators while also damaging kitchen infrastructure.

Instead of cooking in bulk, they are now preparing meals in small portions using induction or electric equipment, but they cannot use firewood because commercial establishments currently lack the kitchens they require.

"The Forest Department has been instructed to take action to ensure that firewood can be supplied to commercial establishments through the Forest Corporation," Uniyal said.

"We cannot burn firewood. National Green Tribunal and FSSAI norms will lead to fines, and soot will damage commercial kitchens. Electricity helps, but it cannot fully replace gas," Kochhar said.

Bakery and café owner Varun Gulati echoed similar concerns, stating that modern commercial kitchens lack the setup for wood-based cooking and that induction systems often do not support large commercial utensils.