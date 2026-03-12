Uttarakhand: Commercial LPG Halt Hits Hospitality Sector; Hoteliers Shootdown Firewood Plans
Restaurants have reduced menu offerings, especially dosa item and shifted to ovens, induction cooktops, and electric hot plates.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Dehradun: The suspension of commercial LPG cylinder supply amid global fuel disruptions has severely affected hotels and restaurants across Uttarakhand, with industry bodies warning of closures and job losses if the crisis continues.
The disruption follows escalating tensions in West Asia that have strained fuel supply chains. In response, the Union Petroleum Ministry has temporarily halted commercial LPG supply nationwide, prioritising hospitals, hostels, and schools. While domestic LPG remains available, revised booking rules have added pressure on consumers and businesses alike.
Firewood alternative sparks debate
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal announced that the Forest Department would arrange firewood supplies for commercial establishments through the Forest Corporation to help them cope with the shortage. However, hoteliers and food business operators have termed the proposal impractical.
Manu Kochhar, president of the Dehradun Hotel Industry Association, said commercial kitchens are not designed for wood-fired cooking. He warned that using firewood could invite penalties from environmental and food safety regulators while also damaging kitchen infrastructure.
मध्य पूर्व के देशों में उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों के मद्देनज़र प्रदेश में एलपीजी एवं ईंधन आपूर्ति की स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए मुख्य सचिव श्री आनंद बर्द्धन ने भराडीसैंण में उच्चस्तरीय बैठक ली। बैठक में सभी जिलों के जिलाधिकारी तथा वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक/पुलिस अधीक्षक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग… pic.twitter.com/3d6h8CtesQ— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) March 11, 2026
Instead of cooking in bulk, they are now preparing meals in small portions using induction or electric equipment, but they cannot use firewood because commercial establishments currently lack the kitchens they require.
"The Forest Department has been instructed to take action to ensure that firewood can be supplied to commercial establishments through the Forest Corporation," Uniyal said.
"We cannot burn firewood. National Green Tribunal and FSSAI norms will lead to fines, and soot will damage commercial kitchens. Electricity helps, but it cannot fully replace gas," Kochhar said.
Bakery and café owner Varun Gulati echoed similar concerns, stating that modern commercial kitchens lack the setup for wood-based cooking and that induction systems often do not support large commercial utensils.
Menus cut, seek alternatives
With commercial LPG unavailable since March 3, 2026, restaurants have reduced menu offerings and shifted to ovens, induction cooktops, and electric hot plates. Some operators are exploring diesel-powered equipment as a temporary backup.
Restaurant owner Ravish Gaba said certain items — especially dosa — cannot be prepared without gas-fired tawas. "We're trying to adapt with ovens and induction cooking, but some foods have no workable alternative," he said.
Many establishments report revenue losses as bulk cooking becomes impossible, forcing smaller batches and limited service hours. Gulati noted his café has reduced its menu by 25% due to equipment constraints.
An emergency meeting of traders and hospitality stakeholders was convened in Dehradun under the Doon Valley Metropolitan Industry Trade Board. Business representatives warned that prolonged disruption could force widespread shutdowns.
Pankaj Manson, president of the Trade Board, urged members to conserve gas and rely more on electric alternatives. He said the board would escalate the matter to the chief minister if normal supply is not restored within days.
Government urges calm
According to District Supply Officer KK Aggarwal, Dehradun has nearly 19,000 commercial gas connection holders. Allocation decisions are now being guided by a central committee representing major public-sector gas companies, with priority given to essential services.
Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj assured residents that the domestic LPG supply remains stable across the state and urged the public not to panic.
"Domestic gas distribution is normal. Commercial supply has been temporarily affected, and the government is closely monitoring the situation," he said.
Officials say the evolving geopolitical situation continues to pressure global fuel logistics, affecting multiple countries, including India. Industry stakeholders remain hopeful that commercial LPG supplies will resume soon to prevent deeper financial stress across Uttarakhand’s hospitality sector.