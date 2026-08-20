ETV Bharat / state

'Ticketless Intruder': 10-Feet Long Python Prevented From Entering Vande Bharat Express In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: A 10-feet long python caused a stir at the washing line in Uttarakhand's Haridwar railway station. The reptile was spotted under a coach of the coveted Vande Bharat Express by the railway staff at the workshop.

The train had been parked at the washing line at Haridwar railway station for maintenance and was scheduled for depart for state capital Dehradun at around 6 pm on Wednesday. At around 12 noon, the workshop staff noticed the python under a coach. The python was hanging from the coach and was trying to enter it, said a workshop employee.

The sight of the massive reptile caused a stir at the workshop whose staff, showing prudence, informed the Forest Department instead of trying to capture it themselves. A team of the Forest Department comprising inspector Aarti Pant, forest guard Rahul and worker Lakhan from Haridwar range soon arrived at the spot and managed to subdue the python and catch it before releasing it into a safe habitat.