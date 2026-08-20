'Ticketless Intruder': 10-Feet Long Python Prevented From Entering Vande Bharat Express In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
The reptile was hanging from a coach and was trying to enter it when it was spotted by railway staff, reports Sachin Kumar.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Haridwar: A 10-feet long python caused a stir at the washing line in Uttarakhand's Haridwar railway station. The reptile was spotted under a coach of the coveted Vande Bharat Express by the railway staff at the workshop.
The train had been parked at the washing line at Haridwar railway station for maintenance and was scheduled for depart for state capital Dehradun at around 6 pm on Wednesday. At around 12 noon, the workshop staff noticed the python under a coach. The python was hanging from the coach and was trying to enter it, said a workshop employee.
The sight of the massive reptile caused a stir at the workshop whose staff, showing prudence, informed the Forest Department instead of trying to capture it themselves. A team of the Forest Department comprising inspector Aarti Pant, forest guard Rahul and worker Lakhan from Haridwar range soon arrived at the spot and managed to subdue the python and catch it before releasing it into a safe habitat.
Had the workshop staff not spotted the python, it could have entered the compartment, said a forest official.
"Upon receiving information about a python found under a train in the railway washing line, a rescue team was dispatched to the spot. After approximately two hours of hard work, the python was rescued and released at a safe location. People hare urged to immediately inform the Forest Department if any animal enters human habitation so that it can be safely rescued," said Shishpal Singh, Haridwar range officer.
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