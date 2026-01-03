Rare Lycodon Jara Snake Rescued From House In Uttarakhand's Dehradun
It was the first ever sighting of the rare species, which can grow up to 12 inches, in the Pauri Garhwal region.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Vikasnagar: A rare Lycodon Jara snake, commonly known as the twin-spotted wolf snake, was rescued from a house at Kainchiwala area in Chauhadpur Range of Vikasnagar-Kalsi Forest Division in Dehradun district on Friday morning.
The non-venomous snake was rescued by snake rescuer Adil Mirza who, after rescuing it from the house, released it into the wild.
Pramod Kumar, informed the Forest department of the presence of the snake at his house. Soon a team of Forest department along with Adil arrived at the spot and rescued the reptile.
Lycodon Jara belongs to the twin-spotted Wolf Snake species. It is the first such snake species to be rescued in Pauri Garhwal. The Lycodon Jara is found primarily in Asia, particularly in the northern and northeastern states of India, including Manipur, West Bengal, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
It is also found on the foothills of the Himalayas in the west to Dehradun and Odisha in the south. Besides, it is found in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.
The Lycodon Jara inhabits a variety of habitats, including moist forests, agricultural lands, rocky areas, and gardens near human settlements. It typically hides in crevices, under heavy objects, and loose plant roots during the day. Adil explained that this snake is non-venomous and can reach a length of about 12 inches.
This snake is quite beautiful to look at, with golden lines visible on its back, he said.
