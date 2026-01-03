ETV Bharat / state

Rare Lycodon Jara Snake Rescued From House In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Vikasnagar: A rare Lycodon Jara snake, commonly known as the twin-spotted wolf snake, was rescued from a house at Kainchiwala area in Chauhadpur Range of Vikasnagar-Kalsi Forest Division in Dehradun district on Friday morning.

The non-venomous snake was rescued by snake rescuer Adil Mirza who, after rescuing it from the house, released it into the wild.

Pramod Kumar, informed the Forest department of the presence of the snake at his house. Soon a team of Forest department along with Adil arrived at the spot and rescued the reptile.

Lycodon Jara belongs to the twin-spotted Wolf Snake species. It is the first such snake species to be rescued in Pauri Garhwal. The Lycodon Jara is found primarily in Asia, particularly in the northern and northeastern states of India, including Manipur, West Bengal, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.