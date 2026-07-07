ETV Bharat / state

Forest Department Starts Elephant Selection Process For Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: The Karnataka Forest Department has geared up for the selection of elephants for the Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations. In a first, jumbos being considered for the prestigious Dasara elephant squad have undergone electrocardiogram (ECG) tests to assess their heart conditions.

In the first phase, a team of Forest Department officials and veterinary experts visited the Mathigodu and Dubare elephant camps in Kodagu to carry out comprehensive health examinations of more than 20 captive pachyderms.

The medical evaluation included the collection of blood and dung samples for detailed laboratory analysis. Female elephants also underwent ultrasound scans to determine their pregnancy.

Forest Department officials said the results of these health assessments would form the basis for preparing the provisional list of elephants to be selected for this year's Dasara celebrations.