Forest Department Starts Elephant Selection Process For Mysuru Dasara
In a first, jumbos from Mathigodu and Dubare camps who are being considered for the prestigious squad have undergone an ECG to assess heart conditions.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Mysuru: The Karnataka Forest Department has geared up for the selection of elephants for the Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations. In a first, jumbos being considered for the prestigious Dasara elephant squad have undergone electrocardiogram (ECG) tests to assess their heart conditions.
In the first phase, a team of Forest Department officials and veterinary experts visited the Mathigodu and Dubare elephant camps in Kodagu to carry out comprehensive health examinations of more than 20 captive pachyderms.
The medical evaluation included the collection of blood and dung samples for detailed laboratory analysis. Female elephants also underwent ultrasound scans to determine their pregnancy.
Forest Department officials said the results of these health assessments would form the basis for preparing the provisional list of elephants to be selected for this year's Dasara celebrations.
Veterinary officer Dr Mujahid said an ECG kit has been introduced at the elephant camps for the first time, making it possible to examine the heart health of captive elephants. The department is considering extending ECG screening to all captive elephants in the future as part of regular health monitoring, he added.
The selection process for the Dasara elephant squad also includes taskers housed at the Rampura elephant camp in Bandipur. Veterinary teams, accompanied by Forest Department officials, have visited the camps to conduct health screenings, collect blood and dung samples for laboratory testing, and perform ultrasound scans on female elephants to determine their reproductive status.
Forest officials said these examinations will help assess the overall health and fitness of the elephants while also identifying pregnancy in female elephants, an important factor in the selection process.
Dr Prabhugouda, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Mysuru Division, said the final selection of elephants for the Dasara celebrations has not yet been made. The ongoing medical examinations are being conducted before the provisional list of participating elephants is prepared and submitted for further consideration.
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