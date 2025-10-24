ETV Bharat / state

Forest Department Probes Youths For Catching And Beating Crocodile In Kota

Kota: A video from Rajasthan's Kota showing a group of youths capturing and beating a crocodile has been making rounds on social media. Taking the video into cognisance, the Forest Department has started an investigation into the matter.

In the video, the youths were seen tying the crocodile’s mouth with tape, taking selfies and videos with it, and even hitting the reptile. Officials said the incident appears to have taken place a day or two ago.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) for the Kota Territorial Forest Department, Apurva Krishna Srivastava, said that the video was from the Borkheda area in the city and reached him through social media. He has directed the Ladpura Ranger to investigate the matter.