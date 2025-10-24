Forest Department Probes Youths For Catching And Beating Crocodile In Kota
The youths tied the crocodile’s mouth with tape, took selfies and videos with it.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 9:34 PM IST
Kota: A video from Rajasthan's Kota showing a group of youths capturing and beating a crocodile has been making rounds on social media. Taking the video into cognisance, the Forest Department has started an investigation into the matter.
In the video, the youths were seen tying the crocodile’s mouth with tape, taking selfies and videos with it, and even hitting the reptile. Officials said the incident appears to have taken place a day or two ago.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) for the Kota Territorial Forest Department, Apurva Krishna Srivastava, said that the video was from the Borkheda area in the city and reached him through social media. He has directed the Ladpura Ranger to investigate the matter.
Wildlife enthusiast Tapeshwar Singh Bhati said that crocodiles are a Schedule 1 wildlife species, just like tigers. Harassing them violates the Wildlife Protection Act, he said. He has demanded strict action against the youths.
DCF Srivastava said that his team remained on 24-hour alert mode to rescue crocodiles in Kota. In the past week alone, the team has caught more than 10 crocodiles. This time, after the rainy season, the team has rescued more than 50 crocodiles, he said. “People are urged not to touch or disturb wild animals,” he added.
