Forest Department Pitches In To Promote Ecotourism In Uttarakhand
A detailed proposal on 12 destinations is to be sent to the Uttarakhand government within the next two weeks.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Forest Department is planning to develop tourist facilities at various places under its jurisdiction in a bid to promote ecotourism. Pretty soon, its rest houses will be converted into destination hubs. In the first phase of the project, a dozen areas have been identified where new tourism facilities will be created.
The Tourism Department has been developing new tourist destinations for a long but now the Forest Department has also pitched in to reshape Uttarakhand’s tourism map. Given the state's vast forest area, biodiversity and natural beauty, the Forest Department sees significant potential for developing new destinations.
It has prepared a blueprint for the development of 12 new ecotourism destinations. The blueprint will soon be submitted to the Uttarakhand government for further action.
The Forest Department plans to initially give priority to 12 specific areas that have already established themselves on the national tourism map for their natural splendour, cultural heritage and tourism potential. The Department believes in introducing ecotourism facilities to the destinations that are already popular among visitors. This will provide the tourists with a holistic and unique experience.
The plan aims to integrate the surrounding areas to a destination in order to create a destination cluster. This will allow tourists to see multiple attractions during a single trip while boosting local employment and economic activity.
The destinations that have been identified for ecotourism include the Timli-Asharodi-Kadwapani area and Jhajhra in Dehradun district, Devalsari and Binag in Mussoorie, Khirsu in Pauri Garhwal district, Dev Van and Kanasar in Chakrata, Binsar and Shitalakhet in Almora, Kilbari and Maheshkhan in Nainital district and the Munsyari area in Pithoragarh. All these areas are known for their natural beauty, wildlife and tranquil environment.
Meanwhile, discussions on the proposal have already taken place under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. A detailed proposal is expected to be sent to the government within the next two weeks.
Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) PK Patro disclosed, "The proposal will be finalised soon." He said that facilities will be developed in the areas where the Department already has rest houses, nature trails and other basic infrastructure.
"The historical, cultural and environmental significance of these destinations will also be highlighted. Tourists will have the opportunity to experience wildlife, bird watching, nature trails and local culture," he said.
Currently, there are many areas under the Forest Department that attract a large number of tourists. But the facilities for sightseeing and exploring are limited. To address this shortcoming, the Department is working on developing the sites close by and presenting them as complete destinations. Besides giving a new identity to Uttarakhand's tourism, this initiative will also strengthen eco-tourism.
