Forest Department Pitches In To Promote Ecotourism In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Forest Department is planning to develop tourist facilities at various places under its jurisdiction in a bid to promote ecotourism. Pretty soon, its rest houses will be converted into destination hubs. In the first phase of the project, a dozen areas have been identified where new tourism facilities will be created.

The Tourism Department has been developing new tourist destinations for a long but now the Forest Department has also pitched in to reshape Uttarakhand’s tourism map. Given the state's vast forest area, biodiversity and natural beauty, the Forest Department sees significant potential for developing new destinations.

It has prepared a blueprint for the development of 12 new ecotourism destinations. The blueprint will soon be submitted to the Uttarakhand government for further action.

The Forest Department plans to initially give priority to 12 specific areas that have already established themselves on the national tourism map for their natural splendour, cultural heritage and tourism potential. The Department believes in introducing ecotourism facilities to the destinations that are already popular among visitors. This will provide the tourists with a holistic and unique experience.

The plan aims to integrate the surrounding areas to a destination in order to create a destination cluster. This will allow tourists to see multiple attractions during a single trip while boosting local employment and economic activity.