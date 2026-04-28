ETV Bharat / state

Forest Department Officials Assaulted, Held Hostage During Raid Against Illegal Parrot Sale In Chhattisgarh

Bastar: In a shocking incident, a team of Forest Department officials including a Ranger were allegedly assaulted and held hostage during a raid on a vegetable vendor illegally selling parrot chicks in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the Ranger.

The incident unfolded on Monday at around 1:00 PM. In his complaint lodged with the Kotwali Police Station, Ranger Akshay Kashyap, stated that he had received a tip-off from an informer that a vegetable vendor in Jagdalpur city's Sanjay Market was illegally selling parrots. Acting on the tip-ff, a flying squad was assembled and dispatched to the location, he said.

Kashyap said that upon reaching the spot, the team witnessed the sale of newborn parrot chicks. To catch the culprits red-handed, the Ranger and his team devised a plan and posed as buyers to make a purchase themselves. During the operation, 13 parrots were found kept inside a box. Subsequently, the Ranger revealed his identity to the accused vegetable vendor and attempted to take him into custody.

However, other vegetable vendors present at the scene intervened and began manhandling the officials. Several individuals assaulted the team members for nearly half an hour and held them hostage. With the assistance of other Forest Department personnel, the Ranger and his team somehow managed to break free, reached the Kotwali Police Station, and filed their complaint.