ETV Bharat / state

Forest Department Issues Show-Cause Notice To Adani’s Tarali Project, Orders Work Halt

Tarali Dam ( ETV Bharat )

Satara: The Forest Department has issued a show-cause notice to the Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra’s Satara district for allegedly starting construction without mandatory clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), and directed it to immediately stop all work at the site.

The Range Forest Officer of Patan has asked the project authorities to submit a detailed written explanation within three days, along with documents related to tree-felling permissions and other statutory clearances. The notice warns of legal and penal action if the project fails to provide a satisfactory response or continues work.

The project, located in the Tarale area under the Patan Forest Range, has faced opposition from environmentalists over alleged large-scale tree felling and excavation of minor minerals. Wildlife enthusiasts have also claimed that the site falls within the core and buffer zones of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The project has also drawn criticism over an alleged discrepancy of crores of rupees in its projected costs. On Sunday, actor Sayaji Shinde and Vivekananda Patil visited the project site to assess the alleged damage to natural resources and subsequently filed a police complaint against the Adani Group.